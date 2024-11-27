This big-time PS5 deal is perfect for Fortnite super fans

If you're like me and you love deals and Fortnite equally, I have some great news.

This Black Friday, a Fortnite-edition PS5 bundle is on sale that brings you all that PS5 greatness you know and love with some exclusive Fortnite swag on top.

Through Amazon, you can get the Fortnite Cobalt Star Digital Edition PS5 (that's a digital console without a disc drive) which normally costs $449, for $374. That's a pretty considerable deal especially when you consider all the Fortnite cosmetics which include:

Cobalt Snowfoot Outfit (with LEGO Style), Sapphire Star Back Bling,

Indigo Inverter Pickaxe

Weathered Snow Stripes Wrap

Cobalt Crash Drums

Krackle Boost (Gold Painted Style)

Discotheque Wheels (Gold Painted Style)

Stella Trail (Gold Painted Style

And 1,000 V-Bucks

If you're looking for even more PS5 deals this Black Friday, check out this list we put together. For a full rundown of all of our Black Friday coverage, go here.