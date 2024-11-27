This big-time PS5 deal is perfect for Fortnite super fans
A big discount and some Fortnite swag? You can't go wrong
If you're like me and you love deals and Fortnite equally, I have some great news.
This Black Friday, a Fortnite-edition PS5 bundle is on sale that brings you all that PS5 greatness you know and love with some exclusive Fortnite swag on top.
Through Amazon, you can get the Fortnite Cobalt Star Digital Edition PS5 (that's a digital console without a disc drive) which normally costs $449, for $374. That's a pretty considerable deal especially when you consider all the Fortnite cosmetics which include:
- Cobalt Snowfoot Outfit (with LEGO Style), Sapphire Star Back Bling,
- Indigo Inverter Pickaxe
- Weathered Snow Stripes Wrap
- Cobalt Crash Drums
- Krackle Boost (Gold Painted Style)
- Discotheque Wheels (Gold Painted Style)
- Stella Trail (Gold Painted Style
- And 1,000 V-Bucks
If you're looking for even more PS5 deals this Black Friday, check out this list we put together. For a full rundown of all of our Black Friday coverage, go here.
This PS5 bundle with tons of Fortnite cosmetics is getting a major discount through Amazon.
It comes with a digital PS5 without a disc drive and comes with 5,000 V-Bucks (Fortnite currency) worth of skins.
You'll also get 1,000 V-Bucks to use however you want.
Not every deal is worth a squeal. Get only the good stuff from us.
The deal scientists at Laptop Mag won't direct you to measly discounts. We ensure you'll only get the laptop and tech sales that are worth shouting about -- delivered directly to your inbox this holiday season.
James is Senior News Editor for Laptop Mag. He previously covered technology at Inverse and Input. He's written about everything from AI, to phones, and electric mobility and likes to make unlistenable rock music with GarageBand in his downtime. Outside of work, you can find him roving New York City on a never-ending quest to find the cheapest dive bar.