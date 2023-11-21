PS5 Black Friday bundle deal — Get a free copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

PlayStation 5 Console – Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Bundle

Deal: $499 @ Best Buy

Overview: When you buy this PS5 bundle for $499, you'll get a free downloadable copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (a $70 value)

Features: PS5 Slim design, 1TB SSD storage with an M.2 slot for additional purchased storage, support for 4K, 120fps/120Hz, Tempest 3D AudioTech spatial audio, a DualSense controller with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, a free copy of COD: Modern Warfare 3

Release date: Nov. 2023

Price check: Amazon $499 | Sony $499

Price history: This bundle just released a few weeks ago, so its $499 original price is currently the lowest.

Reviews: Most sites haven't reviewed this newer, slim PS5 model, but almost all specs are the exact same as the original PS5. The PS5 scored highly among many reviewers, who noted the console's speedy SSD, gorgeous visuals, and improved UI compared to the previous gen. The new PS5's slimmer form factor addresses concerns of the original console being too bulky and unwieldy.

Laptop Mag: ★★ ★ ★½ | T3: ★★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★ ½

Buy if: You've yet to get your hands on a PS5 console, and you're itching to jump into a few PlayStation exclusives and, of course, a free full-game download of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Don't buy if: You already own a PS5, even if it's not a PS5 "Slim." The new, slimmer model adds little value for those who already own a PS5. Also, this may go without saying, but don't buy this bundle if you're not a big Call of Duty fan.