PS5 Black Friday deals 2023 — 15 best early sales

If you're on the prowl for early PS5 Black Friday deals, you've come to the right place. Black Friday is one of the best times of year to buy a PS5 console bundle, rack up on games, or pick up a spare PS5 controller. In fact, the best PS5 Black Friday deals of 2023 start now.

Right now, you can get the new Call of Duty Modern Warfare III PS5 Console Bundle for $499 at Walmart, . This bundle includes: a PS5 console, a PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller, and a free full game download of Call of Duty Modern Warfare III. If you need an extra controller, the PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller is on sale for $49 ($20 off).

For those of you who like to get your PS5 Black Friday deals from the source, PlayStation Direct Black Friday deals run from November 17 – 27. Expect to see see discounts on games, console bundle deals, a PlayStation Plus membership discount, and more.

Black Friday 2023 is Nov. 24, but retailers are kicking off the holiday season now. See the best PS5 Black Friday deals you can shop now and our Black Friday deals hub for more discounts on gaming, mobile tech and more.

Consoles

PS5 God of War Ragnarök Console Bundle w/ extra Controller (Digital): $534 $509 @ Walmart

Pro seller antonline via Walmart knocks $35 on the God of War Raganarok PS5 console bundle (valued at $459) with camouflage DualSense Controller (valued at $75). This PS5 console bundle includes a voucher for the digital version of the Editor's Choice PS5 game, God of War Ragnarök. We recommend you act fast, as stock typically sells out fast.

PS5 God of War Ragnarök Bundle: $559 $509 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the PS5 God of War Ragnarök bundle at Amazon. This bundle includes: a Sony PS5 console, PS5 DualSense wireless controller, and full game digital download of God of War Ragnarök. If you're still trying to get your hands on a PS5, this is a deal itself. We recommend you act fast, as stock typically goes quickly.

Sony PS5 Console: $499 @ Best Buy

The best-selling Sony PS5 console packs powerful components, stunning 4K graphics, and backward compatibility. Expect lightning-fast load times thanks to a high speed SSD as well as deeper immersion haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D audio. Price check: GameStop $499

Games

Madden NFL 24 PS5: $69 $34 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $35 on Madden NFL 24 for PS5 consoles. This latest installment to the football game franchise features new responsive and realistic player motion. Increased control, AI enhancements, and cross-play provides a Madden experience unlike ever before.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales: $49 $31 @ Amazon

Ready to go into the Spiderverse? Okay, okay, this isn't that multiverse, but Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, you do get the chance to take the helm of a new friendly neighborhood Spider-Man as he grapples with new enemies, ghosts from his past and filling the massive shoes of one Peter Parker. It's a fun game with a compelling story and a host of new bioelectric spidey powers.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut: $69 $44 @ Amazon

Become the titular Ghost in this beautiful epic from developer Sucker Punch games. Step into the honor and duty-bound shoes of Jin Sakei as he seeks to defend his home from the invading Mongol threat. Explore breathtaking vistas and engage in epic sword duels in this groundbreaking title.

Deathloop Standard Edition: $39 $10 @ GameStop

The Editor's Choice game, Deathloop for PS5 is at its lowest price ever. In our Deathloop review, we loved its beautiful, explorable worlds, fun stealth mechanics and dual-wielding fighting style. Grab it now for its best price price yet!

PlayStation Store Sale: up to 75% off PS5 games @ PlayStation Store

For a limited time, save up to 75% on select games. There's no time like the present to stockpile your game library with new and classic titles.

Accessories

Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller: $69 $49 @ Best Buy

At $20 off, the PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller is an at an all-time low price. Its most exciting features are its adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, speakers and integrated mic. Price check: Amazon $49 | Walmart $49

Sony Inzone H7 Gaming Headset: $229 $119 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $110 on the discord certified Sony Inzone H7 gaming headset. It features a convenient flip up boom mic with mute function and Personalized 360 Spatial Sound for precise rival detection in-game. And with its soft headband and smooth ear pad design, you can game comfortably for hours. Cheaper option: Sony Inzone H3 Wired Headset for $58

Sony PS5 HD Camera: $59 @ Best Buy

The Sony PS5 HD camera features dual lenses for capturing yourself in smooth, sharp 1080p imagery. It lets you quickly create a recording or live broadcast of your gameplay via your DualSense wireless controller’s dedicated Create button.

PS5 SSDs

WD Black P50 4TB Game Drive SSD: $749 $429 @ Amazon

Save $320 on the WD Black P50 4TB Game Drive. This high performance SSD delivers fast transfer speeds at the rate of up to 2000MB/s. It works with laptops, PS5, PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One gaming consoles.

Samsung 990 PRO 4TB: $345 $249 @ Amazon

Samsung's phenomenal 990 Pro 4TB SSD is now $66 off in this great SSD deal. Possessing read speeds of up to 7,450MBps and read speeds up to 6,900MBps, the power of this SSD is absolutely unmatched.