Lenovo Legion Go drops to lowest price ever in this breathtaking Black Friday deal
Save a whole $200 off the phenomenal Lenovo Legion Go, regardless of which model you're in the market for.
Black Friday is not stopping with its phenomenal deals, featuring some of the best Black Friday laptops deals out there. But one of our favorite deals from this Black Friday isn't in the form of comes in the form of the Lenovo Legion Go, which is among the best premium handheld gaming devices.
While it's traditionally on the pricier side of handheld gaming devices, this Black Friday takes the 1TB model of the Lenovo Legion Go down to $549 at Best Buy. This is $200 off its original price point, and it also reflects the 512GB model, as that version of the Lenovo Legion Go is only $472 at Amazon. This is by far the lowest price we've seen the Lenovo Legion Go at, so don't miss out on this steal if you're in the market for one.
However, even though this is a huge discount, it's still unmatched compared to the affordability of the base Asus ROG Ally for $349 at Best Buy, which is $150 off its initial price. Regardless of which one you fancy, it's a great Black Friday for handheld gaming enthusiasts.
Best Black Friday Lenovo Legion Go deal
Best Buy is taking a whole $200 off the Lenovo Legion Go, which is the lowest price we've seen for the 1TB model thus far. And if you're worried about whether or not you'll have games to play, it includes three free months of Xbox Game Pass, a subscription service which provides access to hundreds of games.
Features: 8.8-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 500-nit 144Hz touch screen, AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11
Release date: October 2023
Price check: Lenovo $499 | Amazon $764 | Walmart $749
Price history: This is the lowest price the 1TB model of the Lenovo Legion Go has seen.
Reviews: Lenovo Legion Go reviews are widely positive across our sister sites. We highly recommend it for its excellent display, great ergonomics and solid Windows experience. Overall, the Legion Go makes for fun handheld gaming and is also great for streaming content. It's the Editor's Choice handheld gaming system.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You're looking for a means of playing your favorite PC games anywhere. It supports Xbox Game Pass, Steam, Epic Games Store, Battle.net and more. The Legion Go is also worth considering if you're looking for a Steam Deck alternative that runs Windows software natively.
Don't buy it if: You have no interest in playing PC games on the small screen of a handheld console or if you want to play PS5 games remotely. For the latter, be on the lookout for the next PS5 Portal restock.
