I'm very tempted by this early ASUS ROG Ally Best Buy Black Friday deal

The Asus ROG Ally really shook things up in the handheld gaming PC space when it launched earlier this year. Not only did it give the Steam Deck some close competition, it was the spark that lit the fuse on a number of other exciting products like the Lenovo Legion Go.

Shaking things up further are the early Black Friday deals offering impressive discounts on Asus' gift to handheld gaming. As part of an early Best Buy Black Friday sale, the Asus ROG Ally is currently on sale for $619. That's down from its usual $699 price point, an impressive $80 saving!

Better still, you can save even further with Open-Box prices as low as $495.99!

Today's best Asus ROG Ally deal