I'm very tempted by this early ASUS ROG Ally Best Buy Black Friday deal
Booyaka booyaka, $619!
The Asus ROG Ally really shook things up in the handheld gaming PC space when it launched earlier this year. Not only did it give the Steam Deck some close competition, it was the spark that lit the fuse on a number of other exciting products like the Lenovo Legion Go.
Shaking things up further are the early Black Friday deals offering impressive discounts on Asus' gift to handheld gaming. As part of an early Best Buy Black Friday sale, the Asus ROG Ally is currently on sale for $619. That's down from its usual $699 price point, an impressive $80 saving!
Better still, you can save even further with Open-Box prices as low as $495.99!
To keep up with deals like this be sure to check out and bookmark our Best Friday deals list for the best deals arriving before and over Thanksgiving.
Today's best Asus ROG Ally deal
Asus ROG Ally (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)
Was:
$699
Now: $619 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Features: 7-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 7ms response time, 100% sRGB color gamut, 500-nit peak brightness, Gorilla Glass DXC/Victus protected, IPS touch screen display. Smart Amp, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers. ROG intelligent cooling. Windows 11 Home. AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU with RDNA3 graphics. 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Up to 2 hours gaming life, 6.8 hours video playback.
Release date: June. 2023
Price check: Amazon $765| Asus $699
Cheaper option: Ayaneo Air Plus for $599
Price history: This deal matches the lowest price to date for the ROG Ally at Best Buy.
Reviews: Across our most popular brands we agree that while the ROG Ally wasn't quite the Steam Deck killer we had hoped for, it remains a top-tier option for gaming on the go.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★½ | T3: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want on-the-go access to all of your gaming libraries across Steam, Epic Games, Xbox, etc. right out of the box on a bright, colorful display.
Don't buy it if: You already own a Steam Deck, it's not the Valve-crushing competitor we hoped for. If you're not one for on-the-go gaming, this is a lot of money to spend on a device you might not make full use of.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.
Most Popular
By Momo Tabari
By Momo Tabari