I absolutely love the Asus ROG Ally and it's only $399 on Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is here in full force, and there's no greater indication than seeing one of my favorite things on Earth dropped down to its lowest price yet. That's right, the Asus ROG Ally is my absolute beloved, and it's the perfect choice for those want to get into PC gaming without spending tons of money and are okay with gaming through a mobile device.

It's the perfect handheld gaming and you can now get the Asus ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1) for $399 at Amazon. It typically costs $499, so you're saving $100 with this deal and getting the ROG Ally for its lowest price yet.

This is one of the best gaming deals you can get during Prime Day if you need a portable gaming console for your daily commute, long flights, or road trips.

When I tested the Asus ROG Ally last year, I fell head-over-heels in love with it. The ability to access a device running Windows 11 for such a small price, alongside the priviledge of playing it from the comfort of your bed, is unmatched. If you're like me and have an enormous library of PC games you haven't touched, using the Ally is a perfect way to cleave that backlog into bits.

Now, for $100 off, the Asus ROG Ally is a wise choice if you're shopping around for a portable gaming device. If you want something else, browse our best handheld gaming device deals for more options.

Today's best Asus ROG Ally deal