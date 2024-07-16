I absolutely love the Asus ROG Ally and it's only $399 on Prime Day
Save $100 on the Ally during Prime Day for its lowest price yet.
Amazon Prime Day is here in full force, and there's no greater indication than seeing one of my favorite things on Earth dropped down to its lowest price yet. That's right, the Asus ROG Ally is my absolute beloved, and it's the perfect choice for those want to get into PC gaming without spending tons of money and are okay with gaming through a mobile device.
It's the perfect handheld gaming and you can now get the Asus ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1) for $399 at Amazon. It typically costs $499, so you're saving $100 with this deal and getting the ROG Ally for its lowest price yet.
This is one of the best gaming deals you can get during Prime Day if you need a portable gaming console for your daily commute, long flights, or road trips.
When I tested the Asus ROG Ally last year, I fell head-over-heels in love with it. The ability to access a device running Windows 11 for such a small price, alongside the priviledge of playing it from the comfort of your bed, is unmatched. If you're like me and have an enormous library of PC games you haven't touched, using the Ally is a perfect way to cleave that backlog into bits.
Now, for $100 off, the Asus ROG Ally is a wise choice if you're shopping around for a portable gaming device. If you want something else, browse our best handheld gaming device deals for more options.
Today's best Asus ROG Ally deal
Asus ROG Ally Ryzen Z1: $499 $399 @ Amazon
Overview:
Lowest price yet! Save $100 on the Editor's Choice Award-winning Asus ROG Ally gaming handheld. Plus, get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free.
Features: 7-inch 1080p 120Hz display, AMD FreeSync Premium, AMD Ryzen Z1 processor, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon RDNA 3 GPU w/ 4GB VRAM, 512GB of storage, Dolby Atmos support, 1 x USB-C port, Windows 11
Release Date: May 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen for the gaming handheld since its release.
Price check: Asus $399
Reviews consensus: In our Asus ROG Ally review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating for its smooth gaming performance, bright, vivid 120Hz 1080p touch screen, and lightweight, comfortable design. The Asus ROG Ally is an exciting addition to the handheld gaming world.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★½ | T3: ★★★★
Buy it if: You're on the lookout for a PC gaming experience but don't want to spend a ridiculous amount of money to achieve it. This is perfect for playing moderately demanding titles and indie games from the comfort of your palms. I'm absolutely in love with it, but it's not for everyone.
Don't buy it if: You're planning on playing demanding titles or want something to game with friends on. This won't replace a PC in certain avenues, especially if you also want to be able to get work done on it or play multiplayer games.
