Save an extra 10% off 5 fantastic Alienware gaming monitors with this coupon code

Deals
By
published

Save up to $200 on a new gaming monitor from Alienware

alienware gaming monitor deals
(Image credit: Alienware)

A great monitor is essential to your gaming setup. With a higher resolution and refresh rate (especially on a larger screen), your favorite games will instantly become more immersive.

Luckily for you, Dell is offering some amazing discounts on premium Alienware gaming monitors right now. Through Dell's website, you can save an extra 10% on select monitors with the code SAVE10.

My absolute favorite pick from this sale is Alienware's AW2723DF 27-inch monitor for just $499. It's a great size and offers QHD resolution and a 280Hz refresh rate at a relatively affordable price.

If that doesn't sound like your vibe, read on to see the other 4 top monitor deals we rounded up from Dell's extra savings event. Or, check out our best gaming laptop deals if you're looking to upgrade your entire setup.

Alienware AW3225QF 32" 4K QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor: $1,199 $999 @ Dell

Alienware AW3225QF 32" 4K QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor: $1,199 $999 @ Dell
If you're looking for a monitor that will truly upgrade your gaming setup, look no further than the Alienware AW3225QF. With its 4K resolution, 0.03ms response time, smooth 240Hz refresh rate, and vibrant 31.6-inch OLED curved panel, it's no wonder this monitor earned 4 out of 5 stars in our review.

View Deal
Alienware AW3423DWF 34" QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor: $899 $699 @ Dell

Alienware AW3423DWF 34" QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor: $899 $699 @ Dell
Save $200 on Alienware's beautifully curved AW3423DWF gaming monitor, featuring a 34.1-inch QD-OLED display panel with WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution, 0.1ms response time, and a 165Hz refresh rate. With this ultrawide monitor, you'll feel more immersed than ever in your favorite games.

View Deal
Alienware AW2723DF 27" QHD Gaming Monitor: $579 $499 @ Dell

Alienware AW2723DF 27" QHD Gaming Monitor: $579 $499 @ Dell
In my experience, a 27-inch gaming monitor tends to be the best choice for most gamers. It's large enough to be immersive, but not insanely expensive like 32- or 24-inch monitors. The AW2723DF monitor features a Fast IPS Nano Color display panel, QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution, 1ms response time, and an incredibly smooth 280Hz refresh rate. 

View Deal
Alienware AW2724DM 27" QHD Gaming Monitor: $379 $329 @ Dell

Alienware AW2724DM 27" QHD Gaming Monitor: $379 $329 @ Dell
If you want the immersive benefits of a large 27-inch monitor and a lighter hit to your wallet, check out this AW2724DM monitor from Alienware. It features a vibrant Fast IPS display panel and offers QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a speedy 1ms response time.

View Deal
Alienware AW2523HF 25" FHD Gaming Monitor: $349 $298 @ Dell

Alienware AW2523HF 25" FHD Gaming Monitor: $349 $298 @ Dell
The 24.5-inch AW2523HF monitor is perfect for smaller spaces, and it's a great pick for those who care more about a fast refresh rate than a high resolution. This monitor's FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution on a Fast IPS panel might not provide the crispest picture, but your games will feel buttery smooth with its 360Hz refresh rate.

View Deal
Sarah Chaney