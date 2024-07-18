Save an extra 10% off 5 fantastic Alienware gaming monitors with this coupon code

A great monitor is essential to your gaming setup. With a higher resolution and refresh rate (especially on a larger screen), your favorite games will instantly become more immersive.

Luckily for you, Dell is offering some amazing discounts on premium Alienware gaming monitors right now. Through Dell's website, you can save an extra 10% on select monitors with the code SAVE10.

My absolute favorite pick from this sale is Alienware's AW2723DF 27-inch monitor for just $499. It's a great size and offers QHD resolution and a 280Hz refresh rate at a relatively affordable price.

If that doesn't sound like your vibe, read on to see the other 4 top monitor deals we rounded up from Dell's extra savings event. Or, check out our best gaming laptop deals if you're looking to upgrade your entire setup.

Alienware AW3225QF 32" 4K QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor: $1,199 $999 @ Dell

If you're looking for a monitor that will truly upgrade your gaming setup, look no further than the Alienware AW3225QF. With its 4K resolution, 0.03ms response time, smooth 240Hz refresh rate, and vibrant 31.6-inch OLED curved panel, it's no wonder this monitor earned 4 out of 5 stars in our review.

Alienware AW3423DWF 34" QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor: $899 $699 @ Dell

Save $200 on Alienware's beautifully curved AW3423DWF gaming monitor, featuring a 34.1-inch QD-OLED display panel with WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution, 0.1ms response time, and a 165Hz refresh rate. With this ultrawide monitor, you'll feel more immersed than ever in your favorite games.

Alienware AW2723DF 27" QHD Gaming Monitor: $579 $499 @ Dell

In my experience, a 27-inch gaming monitor tends to be the best choice for most gamers. It's large enough to be immersive, but not insanely expensive like 32- or 24-inch monitors. The AW2723DF monitor features a Fast IPS Nano Color display panel, QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution, 1ms response time, and an incredibly smooth 280Hz refresh rate.

Alienware AW2724DM 27" QHD Gaming Monitor: $379 $329 @ Dell

If you want the immersive benefits of a large 27-inch monitor and a lighter hit to your wallet, check out this AW2724DM monitor from Alienware. It features a vibrant Fast IPS display panel and offers QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a speedy 1ms response time.