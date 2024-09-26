I found 5 early October Prime Day deals on Acer monitors to refresh your setup

Looking out for tasty monitor deals in the run-up to October's Prime Big Deal Day? Don’t worry — we’ve been… monitoring… the situation closely and we’ve found some excellent offers on Acer monitors that are live right now.

Unless you’re looking to spend a fortune, there isn’t going to be a best monitor out there for everyone. It really depends on how much you’re looking to spend and what specs you value.

If you want something cheap to handle the essentials, we can’t praise the Acer KB272 enough. It’s down to just $99 at Amazon and covers all the bases: it’s a full HD display, has a decent refresh rate, good color accuracy, and all the modern ports you’ll need to connect it up to your laptop or PC.

If you’re primarily picking up one of the best gaming monitors, we’ve got a trio of great options here. The first is the Acer Nitro KG1, which costs just $109. It’s only a 23.8-inch 1080p display, but it has an impressive 165 Hz refresh rate, support for AMD FreeSync, and a 1ms response time, making it a great choice for the budget-conscious gamer.

If you’re willing to spend a bit more, you can snag the Acer Nitro XV271U M3 for $199. This bumps you up to a 27-inch 1440p display with a 180 Hz refresh rate. Or for roughly the same price, you can cut pixels for responsiveness and get the curved Acer Nitro XZ270 for $190. You’re dropping back down to 1080p, but it has a staggering 240 Hz refresh rate, which serious gamers will love.

Finally, rounding things out is another jack-of-all-trades monitor, but it’s a bit of an upgrade over the $99 budget option. You can get the Acer SB272U for $139 at Amazon, and for that price, you get a QHD (1440p) display with a 100 Hz refresh rate. We think this is the best option if you’re using your monitor to work, watch movies, and play games.

The 2024 edition of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, also known as October Prime Day, is October 8-9. If you’re looking to upgrade your rig, be sure to check our Amazon October Prime Day laptop deals page for the best deals and biggest discounts.

5 Early October Prime Day deals on Acer monitors

Acer KB272 27-inch: $139 $99 @ Amazon

Monitors can get awfully pricey these days, so it’s refreshing to see a solid 1080p display that ticks all the boxes for under $100. It has a 100 Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync, making it a solid option for budget gamers. It also has a wide viewing angle, so multiple people can comfortably gather around the screen for movie nights. Features: 27-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display, 100 Hz refresh rate, 250 nits maximum brightness, AMD FreeSync, 99% sRGB color saturation.

Acer Nitro KG1 23.8 inch: $172 $109 @ Amazon

While the KB272 above is a great all-rounder that can handle some gaming, this Acer Nitro is tailor-made for it, and for only $10 more, thanks to this $63 discount. It’s a full HD VA display with an impressive 165Hz refresh rate, making it perfect for competitive games from Fortnite to Counter Strike 2 Features: 23.8-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) VA display, 165 Hz refresh rate, 250 nits maximum brightness, AMD FreeSync, NTSC 72% color saturation.

Acer Nitro XV271U M3 27 inch: $289 $199 @ Amazon

If you want to crank the settings up a bit and are willing to spend a few dollars, we recommend this 27-inch Nitro display. It has a gorgeous 27-inch 1440p display with support for up to 180 Hz refresh rates and vibrant colors thanks to HDR10. It even has some built-in speakers if you’re on a budget (though we’d recommend upgrading to a dedicated pair ASAP). Features: 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS display, 180 Hz refresh rate, HDR10, 250 nits maximum brightness, AMD FreeSync, DCI-P3 95% color saturation.

Acer Nitro XZ270 27 inch: $314 $190 @ Amazon

60Hz, 100Hz, 180Hz — these are puny baby numbers. If you want a deal on a truly high refresh rate monitor, this 240Hz Acer Nitro XZ270 is the way to go. While it is a curved monitor, you’re still paying a bit of a premium on a 1080p display (for $10 more, you can get the 1440p option above), but if the refresh rate is king for you, then this is a fantastic display. Features: 27-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display, 240 Hz refresh rate, 250 nits maximum brightness, and Adaptive Sync.