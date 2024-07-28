Level up your gaming with these HyperX gaming mouse deals: Up to 20% off!

Deals
By
published

Snag a slick new gaming mouse without breaking the bank with these epic deals!

Two HyperX gaming mice in front of an abstract yellow background with a Laptop deals icon
(Image credit: HyperX, edited with Adobe Express)

If there's one thing that can make or break a great gaming session for me, it's my mouse. Having the perfect gaming mouse on my desk can often make the difference between a win and a loss. You don't have to break the bank to upgrade your mouse, though! 

Right now you can pick up a high-performance gaming mouse from HyperX up to 20% off on Amazon. For example, I've got my eye on the HyperX Pulsefire Haste, which is on sale for just $40 and features a lightweight honeycomb design. That's tough to beat! 

HyperX is known for making top-notch gaming gear, so don't let these low prices fool you. Sure, some of the best gaming mice cost well over $100, but finding the right mouse for your gameplay style just comes down to balancing price and performance. HyperX's gaming mice are easy to recommend since you know you'll be getting a reliable device with a low weight and a precise sensor. 

If you're ready to level up your PC gaming setup, score one of these HyperX deals while they last! 

Today's top HyperX gaming mice deals

HyperX Pulsefire Haste: $50 $40 @ Amazon

HyperX Pulsefire Haste: $50 $40 @ Amazon
Score this lightweight honeycomb gaming mouse for under $50 with this limited-time deal on Amazon!

Features:  The HyperX Pulsefire Haste is a great mouse for esports players due to its breathable, lightweight honeycomb design. It weighs just 59 grams, includes 6 programmable buttons, and has a max DPI of 16k. 

Laptop Mag gave the HyperX Pulsefire Haste a well-earned Editor's Choice award, so you know you're getting a great mouse! 

View Deal
HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2: $60 $50 @ Amazon

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2: $60 $50 @ Amazon
Amazon knocks $10 off this top gaming mouse from HyperX in a limited-time deal!

Features:  The HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 is a refresh of the original Haste, this time with a solid shell (instead of honeycomb) and an incredible 8000Hz polling rate. At just 53 grams, it's also ultralight, perfect for keeping up in rapid-trigger gaming sessions. 

View Deal
HyperX Pulsefire Surge: $55 $45 @ Amazon

HyperX Pulsefire Surge: $55 $45 @ Amazon
Save $10 on a sleek new RGB gaming mouse from HyperX with this limited-time deal on Amazon! 

Features:  The HyperX Pulsefire Surge combines the performance of the Pulsefire Haste with an upgraded design featuring a wraparound RGB lighting strip. While it weighs a bit more at 100 grams, the RGB lighting looks stunning during late-night gaming sessions. 

View Deal
Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 1,500 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(1TB SSD)
Our Review
1
ASUS - ROG Strix SCAR 18”...
Best Buy
$2,999.99
View Deal
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
2
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE...
Amazon
$925
View Deal
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (Gen 7)
(2TB 32GB RAM)
3
Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gaming...
Walmart
View Deal
Alienware m17 R5 AMD Advantage
Our Review
4
Alienware m17 R5
Dell
View Deal
MSI Titan GT77 HX
Our Review
5
MSI 17.3" Titan GT77HX Gaming...
BHPhoto
Preorder
Alienware m17 R5 AMD Advantage
(17-inch 2TB)
Our Review
6
Dell Alienware m17 Ryzen...
Back Market (US)
View Deal
Recommended Retail...
HP Victus 15
(15.6-inch 8GB RAM)
7
Victus by HP Gaming Laptop...
HP (US)
View Deal
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(1TB 32GB RAM)
Our Review
8
ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 18"...
antonline
View Deal
MSI Katana 15
(15.6-inch 1TB)
9
MSI - Katana 15 15.6" 144Hz...
Best Buy
View Deal
MSI Titan GT77 HX
(17.3-inch 1TB)
Our Review
10
MSI Titan GT77 17.3" UHD...
Amazon
View Deal
Load more deals
Stevie Bonifield
Stevie Bonifield
Freelance Writer

Stevie Bonifield is a freelance tech journalist specializing in keyboards, peripherals, gaming gear, and mobile tech. Outside of writing, Stevie loves indie games, photography, and building way too many custom keyboards