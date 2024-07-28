Level up your gaming with these HyperX gaming mouse deals: Up to 20% off!

If there's one thing that can make or break a great gaming session for me, it's my mouse. Having the perfect gaming mouse on my desk can often make the difference between a win and a loss. You don't have to break the bank to upgrade your mouse, though!

Right now you can pick up a high-performance gaming mouse from HyperX up to 20% off on Amazon. For example, I've got my eye on the HyperX Pulsefire Haste, which is on sale for just $40 and features a lightweight honeycomb design. That's tough to beat!

HyperX is known for making top-notch gaming gear, so don't let these low prices fool you. Sure, some of the best gaming mice cost well over $100, but finding the right mouse for your gameplay style just comes down to balancing price and performance. HyperX's gaming mice are easy to recommend since you know you'll be getting a reliable device with a low weight and a precise sensor.

If you're ready to level up your PC gaming setup, score one of these HyperX deals while they last!

Today's top HyperX gaming mice deals

HyperX Pulsefire Haste: $50 $40 @ Amazon

Score this lightweight honeycomb gaming mouse for under $50 with this limited-time deal on Amazon! Features: The HyperX Pulsefire Haste is a great mouse for esports players due to its breathable, lightweight honeycomb design. It weighs just 59 grams, includes 6 programmable buttons, and has a max DPI of 16k. Laptop Mag gave the HyperX Pulsefire Haste a well-earned Editor's Choice award, so you know you're getting a great mouse!

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2: $60 $50 @ Amazon

Amazon knocks $10 off this top gaming mouse from HyperX in a limited-time deal! Features: The HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 is a refresh of the original Haste, this time with a solid shell (instead of honeycomb) and an incredible 8000Hz polling rate. At just 53 grams, it's also ultralight, perfect for keeping up in rapid-trigger gaming sessions.