7 most-wished-for games are majorly discounted for Black Friday

Best Buy has some great Black Friday deals on physical video games right now. Many of the games are available for PS5, but there are also discounted games for Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

A lot of the video games listed here have had their prices slashed by 50%. And since they're physical games, you can even sell it once you're finished playing it, saving you even more money!

Best Black Friday video game deals

Persona 5 Royal Standard Edition For PS5: $59 $19 | For Xbox Series X: $59 $29 | For Nintendo Switch: $59 $25 This popular RPG follows a new high school student who teams up with other misunderstood students to expose corrupt crimes in their area. Explore multiple endings based on your in-game choices.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Standard Edition For PS5: $69 $34 | For Xbox Series X: $69 $34 Take on the role of Cal Kestis as he explores the Star Wars universe in this third-person adventure game.

God of War Ragnarök Standard Edition For PS5: $69 $34 | For PS4 $59 $29 Explore the Norse realms with Kratos and Atreus, and have fun with multiple friendly companions throughout the game. This is a heart-wrenching story full of challenging, satisfying combat and great writing.

Resident Evil IV Standard Edition For PS5: $59 $39 | For PS4: $59 $39 This classic horror game puts you in Racoon City as Leon S. Kennedy as he tries to rescue the US president's daughter, fighting off dangerous enemies in the process.

Hogwarts Legacy Standard Edition For PS5: $69 $39 | For PS4: $59 $19 | For Xbox Series X: $69 $39 | For Xbox One: $59 $29 Explore Hogwarts in the 1800s as you take on the role of a new fifth year student tasked with much more than learning spells and going to class.

Dead Space For PS5: $69 $34 | For Xbox Series X: $69 $34 This is a remake of a classic sci-fi survival horror game, in which you're aboard the USG Ishimura, a spaceship capable of mining planets.