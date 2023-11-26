7 holiday wishlist games are majorly discounted for Cyber Monday
Most of these games are discounted by 50% or more
Best Buy has some great Black Friday deals on physical video games still going on. Many of the games are available for PS5, but there are also discounted games for Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
A lot of the video games listed here have had their prices slashed by 50%. And since they're physical games, you can even sell it once you're finished playing it, saving you even more money!
Cyber Monday Friday video game deals
Persona 5 Royal Standard Edition
For PS5:
$59 $24 | For Xbox Series X: $59 $24 | For Nintendo Switch: $59 $24
This popular RPG follows a new high school student who teams up with other misunderstood students to expose corrupt crimes in their area. Explore multiple endings based on your in-game choices.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild:
$59 $39 @ Best Buy
Save $20 on the Nintendo Switch's launch title, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Join Link on a journey like never before with stunning graphics, a completely open world, and mushroom foraging. Chicks love mushroom foraging. Also recruit sages from villages and defeat the ultimate evil plaguing our world or something. Did we mention you do a little dance when you cook food?
