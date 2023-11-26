7 holiday wishlist games are majorly discounted for Cyber Monday

Deals
By Sarah Chaney
published

Most of these games are discounted by 50% or more

Black Friday gaming deals 2023
(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Best Buy has some great Black Friday deals on physical video games still going on. Many of the games are available for PS5, but there are also discounted games for Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

A lot of the video games listed here have had their prices slashed by 50%. And since they're physical games, you can even sell it once you're finished playing it, saving you even more money!

Be sure to also check out our best gaming deals for Cyber Monday, as well as the best Cyber Monday deals at Best Buy.

Cyber Monday Friday video game deals

For PS5: $59

Persona 5 Royal Standard Edition

For PS5: $59 $24 | For Xbox Series X: $59 $24 | For Nintendo Switch: $59 $24

This popular RPG follows a new high school student who teams up with other misunderstood students to expose corrupt crimes in their area. Explore multiple endings based on your in-game choices.

View Deal
For PS5: $69

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Standard Edition

For PS5: $69 $34 | For Xbox Series X: $69 $34

Take on the role of Cal Kestis as he explores the Star Wars universe in this third-person adventure game.

View Deal
For PS5: $69

God of War Ragnarök Standard Edition

For PS5: $69 $34 | For PS4 $59 $34

Explore the Norse realms with Kratos and Atreus, and have fun with multiple friendly companions throughout the game. This is a heart-wrenching story full of challenging, satisfying combat and great writing.

View Deal
For PS5: $59

Resident Evil IV Standard Edition

For PS5: $59 $39 | For PS4: $59 $39

This classic horror game puts you in Racoon City as Leon S. Kennedy as he tries to rescue the US president's daughter, fighting off dangerous enemies in the process.

View Deal
For PS5: $69

Hogwarts Legacy Standard Edition

For PS5: $69 $39 | For PS4: $59 $19 | For Xbox Series X: $69 $39 | For Xbox One: $59 $29

Explore Hogwarts in the 1800s as you take on the role of a new fifth year student tasked with much more than learning spells and going to class.

View Deal
For PS5: $69

Dead Space

For PS5: $69 $34 | For Xbox Series X: $69 $34

This is a remake of a classic sci-fi survival horror game, in which you're aboard the USG Ishimura, a spaceship capable of mining planets.

View Deal
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: $59

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: $59 $39 @ Best Buy
Save $20 on the Nintendo Switch's launch title, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Join Link on a journey like never before with stunning graphics, a completely open world, and mushroom foraging. Chicks love mushroom foraging. Also recruit sages from villages and defeat the ultimate evil plaguing our world or something. Did we mention you do a little dance when you cook food?

View Deal
For Nintendo Switch:

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition

For Nintendo Switch: $39 $14

This is the second installment in the Mario + Rabbids series. You'll explore planets throughout the galaxy, take on quests, and play as Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and their rabbid counterparts.

View Deal
Sarah Chaney