5 best Labor Day gaming deals to snag this weekend

Gamers can score some serious discounts on gaming tech this Labor Day weekend with these top deals on everything from consoles to accessories!

Whether you're gaming on a premium gaming laptop, a MacBook, or anything in between, some good peripheral accessories can make a huge difference in your gaming experience. You shouldn't pay full price for them, though (speaking as someone who tests out gaming keyboards and mice for a living). This weekend you can save up to 50% off on PC gaming accessories, including a couple of starter combo packs that are perfect for beginners.

If console gaming is more your speed, you're also in luck! You can save $50 on the Xbox Series X with 1TB of storage on Amazon or upgrade your PS5's storage with a trusty Seagate Game Drive.

Labor Day weekend deals won't last long, so grab these discounts while you can!

See also: 57 Best Labor Day sales and deals to shop this weekend

5 best Labor Day weekend deals on gaming tech

Xbox Series X 1TB: $499 $448 @ Amazon

Save $50 on a new Xbox Series X for Labor Day weekend with this discount on Amazon! Features: Whether you're still holding out on your old Xbox One or you're looking for a console to complement your laptop, the Xbox Series X could be the perfect fit. With support for DirectX ray tracing, 4K gaming, and up to 120 fps, the Xbox Series X has a lot to offer (not to mention some exclusive games). This 1TB model also comes with enough on-board storage for at least a handful of digital AAA titles.

Seagate Game Drive for PS5 2TB HDD: $90 $80 @ Amazon

Upgrade your PS5 game storage for Labor Day with $10 off this external game drive from Seagate! Features: Many gamers know the frustration of going to download a new game onto your console... only to find out your storage is full. An external game drive offers a solution. This Seagate HDD is from one of the most reliable brands in storage tech and scores you 2TB of extra space.

Redragon S101 and M601 gaming keyboard and mouse combo: $40 $30 @ Amazon

Dive into gaming keyboards with this combo set from Redragon that's down to just $30! Features: This combo gaming keyboard and mouse set from Redragon is an affordable entry point for anyone new to PC gaming or looking to branch out from their laptop's keyboard. The Redragon S101 is a membrane keyboard but features anti-ghosting, tactile feedback, and RGB backlighting with 7 different light modes. So, you get the core features of a gaming keyboard at a low price that's perfect for beginners.

Redragon S107 gaming keyboard, mouse, and mouse pad combo: $70 $35 @ Amazon

Score 50% off on this starter pack of PC gaming accessories from Redragon! Features: The Redragon S107 is a step up from the S101/M601 combo pack and this Labor Day weekend you can snag it for just $5 more! This combo pack includes everything you need to get started in PC gaming, even a mouse pad. The S107 keyboard is a membrane keyboard, not mechanical, but it will still offer a more dynamic, responsive gaming experience than most laptop keyboards and features RGB backlighting.