This Astro gaming headset for $35 is one of the best Labor Day deals still available

Labor Day 2022 is over, however, end of summer savings continue today. If you're looking for a gaming headset that doesn't cost a fortune, have we got a deal for you.

Best Buy continues to offer the Astro Gaming A10 Wired Headset for $34 (opens in new tab). Normally $59, it's now $25 under retail. This is one the best Labor Day deals still available.

Save $25 on the Astro Gaming A10 Wired Headset. Despite its age, to this day, it's one of the best gaming headsets to buy. It features a lightweight yet rugged, durable construction and extended comfort so you can play longer with no downtime. It works with all-platforms including: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac and mobile devices.

Though we usually don't recommend products more than 2 years old, the A10 is still one of the best gaming headsets around. It features 40mm neodymium magnet drivers, a 6.0mm uni-directional microphone, and 3.5mm jack.

While we didn't test it, the A10 gaming has an average customer rating of 4.4 out of 5-stars at Best Buy. Those who are happy with their purchase say these headphones are pretty amazing. Owners praise its great sound and attractive, solid construction. The headset's comfortable fit and simple plug and play design are also welcome features among users.

Astro Audio ensures crystal clear in-game sound clarity with distortion-free bass. The unidirectional microphone has flip-up mute function and in-line volume control. This makes it convenient to make quick adjustments during gameplay.

Compatible with all platforms, the Astro Gaming A10 features a built-in 3.5mm jack. It works with PC, Mac, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.