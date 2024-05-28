The powerful iPad 10 hits its lowest cost ever in new deal

Prime Day returns in July and Amazon is already sneaking previews into its daily deals. Case in point, the 2022 iPad 10 is down to a new price low — just weeks after Apple permanently knocked $100 off its $449 launch price.

Right now, you can pick up the iPad 10 for just $299 via Amazon's on-page coupon. That's $150 less than its former price and the cheapest it's ever been. I've been shopping deals for nearly six years and this is one of the best iPad deals I've ever seen. By comparison, it undercuts B&H's current price by $30. More importantly, it's $300 cheaper than the newly released iPad 11.

Apple's 10th generation iPad is the best tablet for most people. It delivers powerful performance, and long battery life, and packs a solid display alongside killer speakers. When paired with a Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil, it becomes a portable tablet or digital drawing pad for getting things done on the fly.

Whether you want to buy a tablet for yourself or that grad you know, the iPad 10 is a wise choice. Especially at this incredibly low price.

Today's best iPad 10 deal