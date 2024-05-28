The powerful iPad 10 hits its lowest cost ever in new deal
Pick up the 10th generation iPad for just $299 at Amazon
Prime Day returns in July and Amazon is already sneaking previews into its daily deals. Case in point, the 2022 iPad 10 is down to a new price low — just weeks after Apple permanently knocked $100 off its $449 launch price.
Right now, you can pick up the iPad 10 for just $299 via Amazon's on-page coupon. That's $150 less than its former price and the cheapest it's ever been. I've been shopping deals for nearly six years and this is one of the best iPad deals I've ever seen. By comparison, it undercuts B&H's current price by $30. More importantly, it's $300 cheaper than the newly released iPad 11.
Apple's 10th generation iPad is the best tablet for most people. It delivers powerful performance, and long battery life, and packs a solid display alongside killer speakers. When paired with a Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil, it becomes a portable tablet or digital drawing pad for getting things done on the fly.
Whether you want to buy a tablet for yourself or that grad you know, the iPad 10 is a wise choice. Especially at this incredibly low price.
Today's best iPad 10 deal
Apple iPad 10
Was: $449 $349
Now: $299 @ Amazon
Overview:
Lowest price! Now $150 off its original retail price, the iPad 10 is cheaper than ever before. Apply Amazon's on-page coupon to see this price at checkout.
Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A14 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, records up to 4K video, USB-C connector, Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil support (both sold separately), nearly 11-hour battery life.
Release date: Oct. 2022
Price history: This is the iPad 10's lowest price ever
Price check: Best Buy $349| B&H $329
Cheaper alternative: iPad 9 for $249 ($80 off)
Review Consensus: Apple’s 10th Gen iPad is a powerful tablet that performs well, surpassing competitors in productivity-adjacent tasks.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★½
Buy it if: You want a cheaper iPad Air 6 or iPad Pro alternative with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard support. The iPad 10 is great for content consumption, internet browsing, emails, managing social media, and light productivity.
Don't buy it if: You want a tablet primarily for general use or one powerful enough to replace your laptop. Consider the Fire HD 10 for entertainment, the Samsung iPad 10 competitor, and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE with S Pen. If you want to replace your laptop, consider the new iPad Pro M4.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.