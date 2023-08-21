This top-rated Lenovo gaming laptop with RTX 4070 GPU is $400 off today

Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops are ideal for engineering students, video editing and other GPU intensive tasks. Currently, Lenovo's back to school sale offers excellent deals on Nvidia RTX 40 Series laptops.
For a limited time,, you can get the RTX 4070 Lenovo Legion Pro 5i for $1,599 at Lenovo. It normally costs $1,999, so that's $400 in savings and the lowest price we've seen for this configuration. This deal includes a 1 free year of Legion Ultimate Support (valued at $65) and 4 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited (valued at $44, for new subscribers).
In terms of value, this is one of the best gaming laptop deals you can get since it's bundled with freebies.
Today's best Lenovo Legion Pro 5i deal
Lenovo Legion Pro 5i
Was:
$1,999
Now:$1,599 @ Lenovo
Overview:
Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 500-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated RAM, 1TB SSD.
Reviews: The Lenovo Legion Pro 5i scored high review ratings for design and performance. It's stylish, sleek, has a gorgeous display and powerful task-handling. The laptop's built in fans run quiet and it supplies you with plenty of ports.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy if: You want a powerful laptop to handle demanding graphics application and for playing AAA titles at high frame rates. Featuring the latest 13th Gen Intel CPU with Nvidia's powerful GPU, the Legion 5i Pro is ideal for serious gamers, graphics designers, and STEM majors.
Don't buy if: You want a laptop for basic day-to-day tasks or biometrics security. If you're a casual gamer, an Iris Xe graphics laptop is decent enough for playing lower-spec games.