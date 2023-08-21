This top-rated Lenovo gaming laptop with RTX 4070 GPU is $400 off today

Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops are ideal for engineering students, video editing and other GPU intensive tasks. Currently, Lenovo's back to school sale offers excellent deals on Nvidia RTX 40 Series laptops.

For a limited time,, you can get the RTX 4070 Lenovo Legion Pro 5i for $1,599 at Lenovo. It normally costs $1,999, so that's $400 in savings and the lowest price we've seen for this configuration. This deal includes a 1 free year of Legion Ultimate Support (valued at $65) and 4 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited (valued at $44, for new subscribers).

In terms of value, this is one of the best gaming laptop deals you can get since it's bundled with freebies.

Today's best Lenovo Legion Pro 5i deal