Lenovo back to school sale 2023: Save up to 76% on laptops, tablets, monitors and more

Lenovo's back to school sale takes up to 76% off sitewide, plus an extra 10% off for students and teachers. If you're bargain shopping for must-have tech for learning, now's your chance to save big on Lenovo's best devices. Plus, save up to $100 more on select products via coupon code,"BUYMORELENOVO" at checkout.

The PC maker's sitewide savings event includes unbeatable discounts on top-rated Lenovo laptops, tablets, monitors and PC accessories. Shop the best tech essentials for college, high school, K-8 students and teachers. Plus, save an extra 10% with your Lenovo student discount when you verify via ID. me.

August is back to school month and the time of year when retailers offer stage end of summer sales. You don't have to be a student or teacher to take advantage of Lenovo's sales. Anyone can benefit from Lenovo's back to school savings. From laptops to backpacks, see our favorite discounts below.

Lenovo back to school deals — Laptops

Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Gen 5: $939 $219 @ Lenovo

Save 76% on the Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Gen 5 via coupon, " THINKEDUSALE". This ultra-rugged laptop is great for students thanks to its light yet super durable design. And with a rated battery life of up to 12 hours, it lasts throughout a day of classes and then some. This laptop features a 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) 250-nit display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4120 quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics 600, and 128GB SSD.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 16: $859 $545 @ Lenovo

Save $315 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 2-in-1 laptop via coupon, "IDEADEAL". This flexible machine morphs from laptop to tablet, stand or viewing mode as needed. It features a 16-inch (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touchscreen, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Integrated Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. Jot down notes and sketch with the included Lenovo Digital Pen.

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 4: $1,499 $749 @Lenovo

Save 50% on the ThinkBook 15 Gen 4. This machine has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 300-nit touch display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB SSD.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 16" 2-in-1: $1,139 $899 @ Lenovo

Save $250 on the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 laptop in the Lenovo back to school sale. Versatile, powerful, durable and secure, the Yoga 7i is more than capable for work, school and everything in between. This machine packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 400-nit touch screen, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1340P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Integrated Intel Xe graphics, and 512GB SSD.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10: $2,909 $1,309 @ Lenovo

Save 55% off the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 via coupon, "THINKBTSDEALS1". This machine packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB SSD.

Lenovo back to school deals — Tablets

Lenovo Tab M9: $149 $119 @ Lenovo

Save $30 on the Lenovo Tab M9, the perfect tablet for on the go use. Stream your favorite TV series and movies on a superb 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400 nit touch-enabled display. Dolby Atmos-enhanced dual stereo speakers, deliver immersive sound. At just under $120, the Tab M9 is a budget-friendly choice if you're looking for an iPad alternative.

Monitors

Lenovo P27u-20 ThinkVision 4K Monitor: $769 $499 @ Lenovo

Save $270 on the Lenovo ThinkVision P27u-20 Monitor and experience outstanding imagery. It has a 27-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 3-side near edgeless panel. Connectivity-wise, you get 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports and 1 x USB Type-C port with Power Delivery.

Lenovo P27q-30 ThinkVision 2K Monitor: $404 $299 @ Lenovo

Save $105 on the Lenovo ThinkVision P27u-20 2K Monitor. It features a vibrant 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 4-side near edgeless panel, factory calibrated color accuracy and ergonomic stand. For your connectivity needs, it supplies you with 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and 1 x USB-B 3.2 Gen 1 port. Quantities are low so act fast!

Lenovo Q27q-20 27" 2K Monitor: $309 $223 @ Lenovo

The ultra-slim Lenovo Q27q-20 monitor is a brilliant blend of elegance and functionality. Immerse yourself in movies, games, and more on this 27-inch 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution panel with built-in dual 3W speakers.

Lenovo back to school deals — PC accessories

Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 Hub: $99 $57 @ Lenovo

Save $42 on the Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 hub for travel-ready productivity. Connect and charge new and legacy devices wherever you happen to be. Sleek and compact, the Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 Hub fits unlimited productivity inside your everyday bag.

Kensington Docking Station: $219 $79 @ Lenovo

Save 63% on the Kensington SD4839P USB-C Triple Video Docking Station. Designed for multi-monitor setups, it supports up to three 1080p 60Hz displays and delivers 10Gbps data transfer speeds and 85W Power Delivery. For hassle-free installation, this docking station is plug-and-play ready for USB-C Windows laptops with DisplayPort Alt Mode and Power Delivery.

Logitech MX Keys Mini Combo: $199 $149 @ Lenovo

Save $50 on the Logitech MX Keys Mini keyboard with Mouse. In our Logitech MX Keys Mini keyboard review, we praise its portable size, attractive design and great typing experience. It features ambient backlighting quiet, fluid and precise keys. The MX Keys Mini Combo's Logi Bolt USB wireless receiver lets you pair up to six Logit Bolt-enabled wireless mic and keyboards.

Lenovo 15.6" ThinkPad Pro Backpack: $89 $79 @ Lenovo

Save $10 on the Lenovo 15.6" ThinkPad Pro Backpack. It's made of durable water-repellant and tear resistant materials so it can take a beating from every day use. Its roomy main compartment fits laptops up to 15.6-inches with space for accessories and everyday carry items. This backpack also has two front-panel storage pockets, zipped water bottle pockets, premium padding on the back, trolley strap, lumbar pocket, and a carry handle.