The excellent Asus ROG Ally just dropped $100 ahead of Memorial Day
Pick up the excellent Asus ROG Ally for $100 less
The Editor's Choice Award-winning Asus ROG Ally is one of the best handheld gaming devices to buy. If you ever wanted to take your library of Steam, Epic, and Xbox Game Pass games to go, here's a deal you might like.
Best Buy currently offers the Asus ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1 Extreme) for $599. Typically $699, that's $100 off and one of the lowest price's I've seen for this particular model. If you're on a smaller budget, you can get the Asus ROG Ally with Ryzen Z1 processor for $399 ($100 off). This price drop arrives amidst Asus ROG Ally X gossip.
With the Asus ROG Ally, you can game from just about anywhere. In our Asus ROG Ally review, we were impressed by its smooth gaming performance and bright, vivid 120Hz Full HD touchscreen. Over reviewer was also smitten with its lightweight, comfortable design and rated it 4 out of 5-stars. While the ROG Ally isn't exactly a Steam Deck killer, it's a worthy contender in the arena of gaming handhelds.
Thanks to Best Buy's pre-Memorial Day savings, this is one gaming deal you don't have to wait to get.
Today's best Asus ROG Ally deal
Asus ROG Ally Ryzen Z1 Extreme
Was: $699
Now: $599 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Save $100 on the Editor's Choice Award-winning Asus ROG Ally gaming handheld. Plus get 3 month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free.
Features: 7-inch 1080p 120Hz display, AMD FreeSync Premium, AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme 8-core processor, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon RDNA 3 GPU w/ 4GB VRAM, 512GB of storage, Dolby Atmos support, 1 x USB-C port, Windows 11
Release Date: May 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen for the gaming handheld since its release.
Price check: Asus $699
Cheaper alternative: Asus ROG Ally Ryzen Z1 for $399 ($100 off)
Reviews consensus: In our Asus ROG Ally review, we gave it solid 4 out of 5-star rating for its smooth gaming performance, bright, vivid 120Hz 1080p touch screen and lightweight, comfortable design. Simply put, the Asus ROG Ally is an exciting addition to the handheld gaming world.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★½ | T3: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a handheld device that lets you play PC games on the go.
Don't buy it if: You prefer to big screen gaming on a laptop, desktop PC or gaming console.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.