The excellent Asus ROG Ally just dropped $100 ahead of Memorial Day

The Editor's Choice Award-winning Asus ROG Ally is one of the best handheld gaming devices to buy. If you ever wanted to take your library of Steam, Epic, and Xbox Game Pass games to go, here's a deal you might like.

Best Buy currently offers the Asus ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1 Extreme) for $599. Typically $699, that's $100 off and one of the lowest price's I've seen for this particular model. If you're on a smaller budget, you can get the Asus ROG Ally with Ryzen Z1 processor for $399 ($100 off). This price drop arrives amidst Asus ROG Ally X gossip.

With the Asus ROG Ally, you can game from just about anywhere. In our Asus ROG Ally review, we were impressed by its smooth gaming performance and bright, vivid 120Hz Full HD touchscreen. Over reviewer was also smitten with its lightweight, comfortable design and rated it 4 out of 5-stars. While the ROG Ally isn't exactly a Steam Deck killer, it's a worthy contender in the arena of gaming handhelds.

Thanks to Best Buy's pre-Memorial Day savings, this is one gaming deal you don't have to wait to get.

Today's best Asus ROG Ally deal