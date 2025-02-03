Samsung Super Bowl TV deals slash up to $6,000 off for the Big Game this Sunday, here are 15+ epic discounts

The 2025 Super Bowl is this Sunday watching the Big Game at home guarantees you the best seat in the house. If you want to upgrade the centerpiece of your Super Bowl watch party, don't miss today's Samsung Super Bowl TV deals .

Samsung's mega-TV sale offers massive savings of up to $6,000 on its latest top-rated OLED and QLED big screen TVs. Act now to save up to $1,100 on Samsung 95D QD-OLED TVs from 55 to 77-inches and score savings up to $2,100 on the Samsung S90D OLED TV series.

I've watched movies and played PS5 games on the 83-inch model in a friend's living room and was blown away. The true-to-life 4K picture quality, vibrant colors, and excellent contrast provide an outstanding viewing experience.

If you really want to really go big, save up to $6,000 on Samsung Neo QLED 4K TVs up to 98-inches in size. Or step into the future of visuals and save up to $2,500 on select Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs from 65-to 85-inches in size.

The 2025 Super Bowl 59 airs Feb. 9 at 6:30 pm ET on FOX and streams live on Tubi, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu with Live.

See my favorite Samsung Super Bowl TV deals below.

Top Samsung Super Bowl TV deals

Samsung 65" The Frame QLED 4K TV (2024): was $1,999 now $1,299 at Samsung Save $700 off, the 65-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV in time for Super Bowl Sunday. What sets Samsung's The Frame QLED TV apart from other TVs is that it doubles as a work of art when it's not in use. It sits flush against the wall to look like a framed painting or photo with Samsung's latest lifestyle TV. Features: 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 120Hz QLED display, HDR 10+, Art mode, anti-reflection with matte display, motion sensor + brightness sensor, Quantum processor 4K, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant

Samsung 55" S90D OLED TV: Save $800 on the 2024 55" Class OLED S90D 4K TV and up to $2,100 off the entire series up to the 83-inch model. This premium TV's features allow whatever you're watching to jump out of the screen. Expect nothing short of detailed images, strong contrast, and clear motion. Features: 55-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 120Hz OLED display, HDR 10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant