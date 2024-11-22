The new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition sees its first discount for Amazon's Black Friday sale

Amazon Black Friday Week features unprecedented early Black Friday deals on Kindle devices just in time for the holidays.

From now through Black Friday, Nov. 29, you can get the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for $154.99.. It normally costs $200, so you're saving $45 on this best-selling eReadser.

Launched in October 2024, this is the all new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition first ever discount.

Best Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition deal

Black Friday deal Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: was $199 now $155 at Amazon Overview: One of the best Black Friday deals on Amazon Kindle eReaders takes $45 off the All-new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. It upgrades the popular reading tablet series with 25% faster page turns making it Amazon's fastest Kindle yet. Features: 7-inch 300 ppi anti-glare display, auto-adjusting front light, adjustable warm light, 32GB of storage, supports Audible via Bluetooth, wireless charging support, IPX8 waterproof, It includes an optional free 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription (valued at $30)

We didn't get our hands on this latest Kindle, however, based on our previous 4 out of 5 star Kindle Paperwhite review rating, Amazon eReaders are among the best to buy.

The Kindle Paperwhite is beloved by avid readers for its sleek design, solid display, great backlighting, and long battery life.

Amazon's new and improved Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition only improves upon its reputation. It upgrades the series with 25% faster page turns making it Amazon's fastest Kindle yet.

What's more, it's waterproof and packed with features bookworms welcome like an auto-adjusting front light, wireless charging support, and up to 12 weeks of battery life.

If you want to treat yourself or someone special to a simplified reading experience, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is a wise choice.