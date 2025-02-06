The Lenovo Tab Plus has eight speakers with Dolby Atmos and it's $90 off ahead of Presidents Day

The Lenovo Tab Plus is a premium streaming tablet with eight speakers and Dolby Atmos.

Launched in June 2024, the Lenovo Tab Plus has everything you could ever want in a tablet. It packs a bright, 11.5-inch 2K display, snappy 8-core processor, and eight JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos.

As part of Lenovo's Presidents Day sale, you can get the Lenovo Tab Plus for $229 with coupon, "TABLETSAVE15" at checkout. Previously $319, this deal puts $90 back into your pocket and marks a new all-time low price for the Lenovo Tab Plus.

Browse: Lenovo's entire sale

This is one of the best tablet deals available ahead of Presidents Day.

In our hands-on Lenovo Tab Plus review, the tablet's full range sound was impressive. While streaming Top Gun: Maverick, our reviewer said the tablet's bass felt like it was on the verge of rumbling.

This, thanks to its eight built-in speakers — four tweeters and four woofers to be exact. That's twice as many as the standalone Pixel Tablet's quad-speakers which deliver immersive, balanced sound. For more bass and volume, you'd have to set it on the Pixel Tablet speaker dock.

Lenovo's Tab Plus eliminates the need for an external speaker which makes it a formidable contender among premium streaming tablets. Inarguably one of the best tablets for the money, the Lenovo Tab Plus is now more affordable than ever.

It's a solid buy if you want a portable device for consuming content, gaming, and streaming music.

Today's best Lenovo Tab Plus deal