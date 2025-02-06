The Lenovo Tab Plus has eight speakers with Dolby Atmos and it's $90 off ahead of Presidents Day
Take $90 off the Lenovo Tab Plus with this exclusive coupon.
Launched in June 2024, the Lenovo Tab Plus has everything you could ever want in a tablet. It packs a bright, 11.5-inch 2K display, snappy 8-core processor, and eight JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos.
As part of Lenovo's Presidents Day sale, you can get the Lenovo Tab Plus for $229 with coupon, "TABLETSAVE15" at checkout. Previously $319, this deal puts $90 back into your pocket and marks a new all-time low price for the Lenovo Tab Plus.
This is one of the best tablet deals available ahead of Presidents Day.
In our hands-on Lenovo Tab Plus review, the tablet's full range sound was impressive. While streaming Top Gun: Maverick, our reviewer said the tablet's bass felt like it was on the verge of rumbling.
This, thanks to its eight built-in speakers — four tweeters and four woofers to be exact. That's twice as many as the standalone Pixel Tablet's quad-speakers which deliver immersive, balanced sound. For more bass and volume, you'd have to set it on the Pixel Tablet speaker dock.
Lenovo's Tab Plus eliminates the need for an external speaker which makes it a formidable contender among premium streaming tablets. Inarguably one of the best tablets for the money, the Lenovo Tab Plus is now more affordable than ever.
It's a solid buy if you want a portable device for consuming content, gaming, and streaming music.
Today's best Lenovo Tab Plus deal
Overview
Take $90 off the Lenovo Tab Plus when you apply coupon, "TABLETSAVE15" at checkout.
Features: 11.5-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) 400-nit 90Hz touchscreen, MediaTek G99 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, 8 x JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos, 8MP front and rear cameras, 8,600mAh battery (up to 12 hours of battery life), 45W fast charging USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD slot, IP52 water and dust resistant, Android 14
Release date: June 2024
Price comparison: Amazon $279| Best Buy $329
Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen for the Lenovo Tab Plus.
Reviews: Although we didn't get to test it ourselves, the Lenovo Tab Plus has earned praise from industry experts and consumers alike.
Laptop Mag: Hands-on | PC Mag: ★★★★ | Android Authority: ★★★★½
Buy if: You want a large tablet with a vibrant display and excellent speakers for consuming content, gaming, and reading. With optional keyboard and stylus support, it can double as a productivity device for school or work.
Don't buy if: You want a compact tablet primarily for browsing, streaming movies, and mobile gaming. Consider the 8-inch Lenovo Tab M8 for $80 ($29 off) or the 9-inch Lenovo Tab M9 for $93 ($56 off).
