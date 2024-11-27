The impressive Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra drops $300 for Black Friday

If the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra has caught your eye but price has you hesistant, Black Friday is your ticket to savings. Samsung's Black Friday sale is now live with an epic discount its top tier slate.

Currently, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is on sale for $999 at Samsung. Normally $1,199, that's $300 off and the lowest price ever and one of the best Black Friday tablet deals out there.

You can also snag it from Best Buy for the same price.

In our hands-on Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review, we liked the tablet's quick, reactive performance and large, gorgeous display. We also liked its light, portable form factor and included S Pen for taking notes, sketching, and marking up documents.

At a whopping $300 off, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is at its best price yet. It's a wise choice if you're looking for a capable tablet for productivity, creative efforts, and consuming content.

Black Friday is just 48 hours away and we're tracking the best end-of-year disccounts on our favorite tech. See the Galaxy S10 Ultra specs, features and availability below.

Today's best Black Friday Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra deal