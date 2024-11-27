The impressive Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra drops $300 for Black Friday
The Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Black Friday deal you've been waiting for is here.
If the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra has caught your eye but price has you hesistant, Black Friday is your ticket to savings. Samsung's Black Friday sale is now live with an epic discount its top tier slate.
Currently, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is on sale for $999 at Samsung. Normally $1,199, that's $300 off and the lowest price ever and one of the best Black Friday tablet deals out there.
You can also snag it from Best Buy for the same price.
In our hands-on Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review, we liked the tablet's quick, reactive performance and large, gorgeous display. We also liked its light, portable form factor and included S Pen for taking notes, sketching, and marking up documents.
At a whopping $300 off, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is at its best price yet. It's a wise choice if you're looking for a capable tablet for productivity, creative efforts, and consuming content.
Black Friday is just 48 hours away and we're tracking the best end-of-year disccounts on our favorite tech. See the Galaxy S10 Ultra specs, features and availability below.
Today's best Black Friday Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra deal
Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra during Samsung's Black Friday sale.
Features: 14.6-inch WQXGA+ (2960 x 1848) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz anti-glare touchscreen, S Pen, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, 256GB of microSD-expandable storage (up to 1.5TB), quad speakers, IP68 water resistant, fingerprint reader, 11,200mAH battery, 13MP+ 8MP ultrawide rear camera, 12MP + 12MP ultrawide front camera, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, Android 14 (upgradable to Android 15)
Release Date: September 2024
Price history: This is the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra's lowest price yet.
Price check: Best Buy $999
Reviews: In our hands-on review of the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, we loved the gorgeous display and powerful performance. We also found the quad-speaker array impressive and appreciated its Samsung DeX support, which allows you to use the tablet via a monitor or TV with multitasking windows. We expect the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra to be just as impressive.
Laptop Mag: Hands-on
Buy it if: You want a powerful productivity tablet with fingerprint security and long battery life.
Don't buy it if: You want a tablet solely for browsing the internet and using streaming or gaming apps.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.