The iPad 10 remains on sale for $299 after October Prime Day ends

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale ended, yet October Prime Day deals on iPads are still live. For example, Amazon continues to sell the iPad 10 for just $299. Formerly $349, that's $50 off and a $150 markdown from its original launch price. Best Buy's extended anti-Prime Day sale offers this same deal.
The iPad has everything you could ever want in a tablet for streaming content. It offers powerful performance, killer speakers, a gorgeous display, and long battery life.
When paired with an Apple Magic Keyboard Folio or Apple Pencil, the iPad 10 does double duty as a mini laptop or digital drawing pad for getting things done on the fly.
Now under $300, the iPad 10 is a solid buy if you want to invest in a new tablet. Visit our extended October Prime Day deals hub for more of Amazon's extended savings.
Best iPad 10 deal
Overview:
Lowest price! At $50 off, the iPad 10 is $150 cheaper than its $450 launch price.
Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A14 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, records up to 4K video, USB-C charging, Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil support (both sold separately), Touch ID, nearly 11-hour battery life.
Release date: Oct. 2022
Price history: This is the iPad 10's lowest price ever on Amazon.
Price check: Best Buy $299
Cheaper alternative: iPad 9 for $199 ($100 off)
Review Consensus: Apple’s 10th Gen iPad is a powerful tablet that performs well, surpassing competitors in productivity-adjacent tasks.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★½
Buy it if: You want a cheaper iPad Air 6 or iPad Pro alternative with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard support. The iPad 10 is great for content consumption, internet browsing, emails, managing social media, and light productivity.
Don't buy it if: You want a tablet primarily for general use or one powerful enough to replace your laptop. Consider the Fire HD 10 for entertainment, the Samsung iPad 10 competitor, and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE with S Pen. If you want to replace your laptop, consider the new iPad Pro M4.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.