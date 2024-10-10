The iPad 10 remains on sale for $299 after October Prime Day ends

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale ended, yet October Prime Day deals on iPads are still live. For example, Amazon continues to sell the iPad 10 for just $299. Formerly $349, that's $50 off and a $150 markdown from its original launch price. Best Buy's extended anti-Prime Day sale offers this same deal.

The iPad has everything you could ever want in a tablet for streaming content. It offers powerful performance, killer speakers, a gorgeous display, and long battery life.

When paired with an Apple Magic Keyboard Folio or Apple Pencil, the iPad 10 does double duty as a mini laptop or digital drawing pad for getting things done on the fly.

Now under $300, the iPad 10 is a solid buy if you want to invest in a new tablet. Visit our extended October Prime Day deals hub for more of Amazon's extended savings.

Best iPad 10 deal