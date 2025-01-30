Apple's powerful iPad 10 drops to $299 at Amazon — just in time for Valentine's Day
Pick up the iPad 10 for just $299 and surprise that special someone this Valentine's Day.
Valentine's Day is around the corner and Apple's iPad 10 is one of the best gifts to surprise your significant other with. It has everything one could ever want in a tablet — powerful performance, killer speakers, a gorgeous display, and long battery life
Currently, Amazon has the excellent iPad 10 on sale for just $299 just in time for Valentine's Day. It normally costs $349, so that's $50 in savings and one of the best iPad deals available at the moment.
Launched in 2022, the iPad 10 is one of our favorite tablets for everyday use. In our iPad 10 review, we rated it 4 out 5 stars and our esteemed Editor's Choice Award. While we wish it had better battery life, with Apple Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil support, the iPad 10 does triple duty as a laptop or digital drawing pad.
Simply put, the iPad 10 is the best all-around tablet for streaming content and getting things done. It's a solid choice if you want to treat your sweetheart or yourself to a new mobile device.
Alternatively, you can get the latest iPad Air 6 for $499 ($100 off). This model launched last year and is built for Apple Intelligence, which is the tech giant's version of AI. It helps you prioritize messages, create images, and summarize audio recordings and transcripts from the note taking apps.
At just under $300, the iPad 10 is the best tablet for most people and is sure to warm that special someone's heart.
Today's best Appple iPad 10 deal
Amazon is slashing $50 off the iPad 10 just in time for Valentine's Day. It's the Laptop Mag Editor's Choice best tablet for most people and Apple users.
Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A14 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, records up to 4K video, USB-C charging, Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil support (both sold separately), Touch ID, nearly 11-hour battery life.
Release date: Oct. 2022
Price history: At $299, the iPad 10 is just $50 shy of its lowest price ever on Amazon.
Price check: Best Buy $349
Review Consensus: Apple’s 10th Gen iPad is a powerful tablet that performs well, surpassing competitors in productivity-adjacent tasks.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★½
Buy it if: You want a lower-priced iPad Air 6 or iPad Pro alternative. Featuring Apple Keyboard and Pencil Support, the iPad 10 is great for content consumption, internet browsing, emails, managing social media, and light productivity.
Don't buy it if: You want a tablet solely for checking social apps, streaming content, and playing mobile games. Consider the Fire HD 10 which is great for entertainment, reading e-books, and video calling loved ones.
