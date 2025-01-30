Apple's powerful iPad 10 drops to $299 at Amazon — just in time for Valentine's Day

Now on sale for $299, the iPad 10 is the best tablet for most people.

Valentine's Day is around the corner and Apple's iPad 10 is one of the best gifts to surprise your significant other with. It has everything one could ever want in a tablet — powerful performance, killer speakers, a gorgeous display, and long battery life

Currently, Amazon has the excellent iPad 10 on sale for just $299 just in time for Valentine's Day. It normally costs $349, so that's $50 in savings and one of the best iPad deals available at the moment.

Launched in 2022, the iPad 10 is one of our favorite tablets for everyday use. In our iPad 10 review, we rated it 4 out 5 stars and our esteemed Editor's Choice Award. While we wish it had better battery life, with Apple Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil support, the iPad 10 does triple duty as a laptop or digital drawing pad.

Simply put, the iPad 10 is the best all-around tablet for streaming content and getting things done. It's a solid choice if you want to treat your sweetheart or yourself to a new mobile device.

Alternatively, you can get the latest iPad Air 6 for $499 ($100 off). This model launched last year and is built for Apple Intelligence, which is the tech giant's version of AI. It helps you prioritize messages, create images, and summarize audio recordings and transcripts from the note taking apps.

At just under $300, the iPad 10 is the best tablet for most people and is sure to warm that special someone's heart.

Today's best Appple iPad 10 deal