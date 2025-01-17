Amazon's new Kindle Colorsoft e-reader drops $50 in price for the first time
Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition - $50 off
Amazon's Kindle Colorsoft e-reader launched just three months ago and is already one of Amazon's best-selling devices. If your new year's resolution is to read more books, magazines or comics, here's some motivation.
Right now, you can pick up the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition e-reader for $229 with Prime. That's $50 off its regular price of $279 and its lowest price ever on Amazon.
This deal is also available a Best Buy for Total membership holders.
Amazon's first color Kindle ever, the Kindle Colorsoft has received high praise from our in-house brands and the e-reader crowd alike.
Tom's Guide gave the Kindle Colorsoft their Editor's Choice Award for its sharp color display, long battery life and design. Just about the only bone they had to pick with it was its price which is why I'm excited to share this deal with you.
At $50 off, the Kindle Colorsoft is already at its lowest price of the year. It's worth considering if you want a portable device for reading in your spare time at home, during your daily commute or while jet-setting.
This Amazon limited-time deal ends January 21.
Today's best Kindle Colorsoft deal
Overview:
Amazon takes $50 off its Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition e-reader for Prime members.
Features: 7-inch glare-free color display, 94-nit max brightness, 300ppi (black and white) 150 ppi (color), 32GB of storage, auto-adjusting front light, adjustable warm light, USB-C connectivity, IPX8 waterproof, battery life of up to 8 weeks
Release date: October 2024
Price comparison: Best Buy $229 w/ Plus | Abt $279
Price history: This is the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition's lowest price ever on Amazon.
Reviews: The Kindle Colorsoft received 4.5 out of 5 star Editor's Choice Award ratings from in-house brands Tom's Guide and Techradar. The e-reader's vibrant display, portable design, and long battery life are some of its highlights.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | Techradar: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a portable dedicated e-reader for distraction-free reading from anywhere.
Don't buy it if: You want a black and white display or a cheaper alternative. Consider the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for $199 or the Kindle Paperwhite for $159.
