Amazon is holding a huge weekend sale on Alexa devices, save up to 60% on Fire tablets, Echo Buds, streaming devices, and more

Amazon is jump starting this month's monumental Presidents Day savings this weekend. The online retail juggernaut is now slashing up to 60% off its entire line of Alexa devices.

I'm talking about Prime Day-worthy discounts on Fire tablets, Kindle ereaders, Echo Buds, Fire Stick streaming devices and Fire TVs.

Shop: Amazon device deals from $18

One deal offers the ad-free Amazon Fire HD 10 for $105 at Amazon. Typically $179, that's $75 in savings and the lowest price it's ever dropped to.

If you don't want to spend a whole lot, this is one of the best cheap tablet deals for the money. The Fire HD 10 with no lockscreen ads is on sale for $94 ($45 off).

Amazon's latest Kindle Colorsoft ereader is also up for grabs at a discounted price. Once a Prime member-only deal, you can now get the Kindle Colorsoft for a record low price of just $229 ($50 off) this weekend.

The Kindle Colorsoft received 4.5 out of 5 star Editor's Choice Award ratings from in-house brands Tom's Guide and Techradar. The e-reader's vibrant display, portable design, and long battery life are some of its highlights.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Shop Amazon's entire device sale and see my favorite discounts below.

Amazon device deals

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: was $120 now $65 at Amazon Save $55 on the Amazon HD 8 Plus. It has all the same specs as the Fire HD 8 except that it packs 3GB of RAM. You're getting the same vivid display, 2.0 GHz 6-core processor, support for all your favorite streaming apps, and all-day battery life.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $179 now $104 at Amazon Launched in 2023, the Fire HD 10 is the lightest Fire HD 10 yet, coming in at just under 1 pound. It has a Full HD (1920 x 1200) touchscreen and a 5MP front-facing camera. Features: 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) touch screen, 8-core processor, 3GB RAM, 64GB of storage, up to 14-hour battery life (rated)

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition: was $279 now $229 at Amazon Once a Prime member-only deal, Amazon takes $50 off the 2024 Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition e-reader. The Kindle Colorsoft received 4.5 out of 5 star Editor's Choice Award ratings from in-house brands Tom's Guide and Techradar. The e-reader's vibrant display, portable design, and long battery life are some of its highlights. Features: 7-inch glare-free color display, 94-nit max brightness, 300ppi (black and white) 150 ppi (color), 32GB of storage, auto-adjusting front light, adjustable warm light, USB-C connectivity, IPX8 waterproof, battery life of up to 8 weeks

Amazon Fire Max 11: was $229 now $184 at Amazon It's a solid choice for streaming, reading, and gaming, plus you can use it for basic productivity and notetaking thanks to its optional keyboard and stylus. Features: 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touch screen, 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB of storage, up to 14-hour battery life (rated)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024): was $160 now $135 at Amazon Save $25 on the All-new Kindle Paperwhite and get it just in time for the holidays. Overall, the 2024 Kindle Paperwhite is among the best e-readers. It's Amazon's fastest Kindle yet, offering improved battery life and a slightly bigger display than its predecessor. Features: 7-inch matte 94-nit display, 300ppi, built-in light, 16GB of storage, USB-C connectivity, IPX8 waterproof, up to 12 weeks of battery life

Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro: was $34 now $27 at Amazon Amazon is slashing $7 off its Alexa Voice Remote Pro for a limited time. It features “Alexa, find my remote”, backlit buttons for easy visibility and low lighting and two customizable buttons. The Alexa Voice Remote Pro works with just about all Fire TV streaming media players, Amazon Fire TV smart TVs, and other popular TVs, soundbars, and A/V receivers.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 at Amazon Save $20 on the All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Over the previous-gen, it's 25% more powerful, supports Wi-Fi 6 for smoother streaming and has 2GB of memory. It's a solid device that boasts 4K resolution and quick menu navigation of your favorite streaming apps. It's also great for listening to music and interacting with Amazon's Alexa assistant.

Amazon Echo Buds : was $140 now $55 at Amazon Amazon takes $85 off the 2024 Echo Buds 2. Amazon's 2nd generation true wireless earbuds offer quality sound, active noise-cancellation and sweat-resistance. They pair instantly with iOS and Android devices and provide up to 5 hours of battery life (up to 15 hours with the charging case). If you're looking for sub-$50 noise-cancelling earbuds, the Echo Buds 2 offer a great value for the price.