I just bought Super Mario Bros. Wonder for 50% off in this Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal — here’s how you can too!

I just bought Super Mario Bros. Wonder in this early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal and here's how. HSN currently offers Super Mario Bros. Wonder for just $30 via coupon, "HOLIDAY23". It usually costs $60, so you're saving $30 or 50% if you like to crunch numbers.

This is the lowest price we've seen for this newly released game and one Black Friday deal you need not wait for. To qualify for this deal, you must be a new HSN customer. Create an account and apply coupon, "HOLIDAY23" at checkout to see your savings.

Today's best Super Mario Bros. Wonder deal

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: $59 $50 $30 @ HSN via coupon, "HOLIDAY23"

Save 50% Super Mario Bros Wonder via coupon, "HOLIDAY23" at checkout. From Nintendo: Classic Mario gameplay is turned on its head with Wonder Flowers in the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game! These game-changing items can make some wonderfully weird stuff happen. Witness pipes coming alive, wreak havoc as a giant Spike-Ball, and lots more!

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a must-buy for Mario fans and makes a great gift for that Nintendo Switch owner you know. This latest addition to the Nintendo Mario franchise takes our favorite high-jumping hero from Brooklyn on a fantastic new journey.

Leap your way through gorgeous plains and deserts as you collect coins and find wonder seeds. The game also features beloved Mario characters like Peach, Luigi, Toad, and Yoshi.

Another excellent deal you can scoop up right now is Super Mario RPG for $49 ($10 off) from top seller Pro-Distributing via eBay.

The Super Mario Bros. Wonder deal ends Nov. 14, so don't hesitate too long!