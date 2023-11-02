Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals 2023 — 15 best early sales

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are starting early at retailers right now. This month is all about tracking early Black Friday deals on Nintendo Switch to help you save.

Right now, you can get the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle for $299 at Amazon This bundle includes: A Nintendo Switch Console with Red/Blue Joy-Cons, a free download of Mario Kart 8 (valued at $60), and a 3-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online (valued at $8).

This is one of the best early Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals we've seen so far. Nintendo Switch consoles rarely see a price cut, so this is a fantastic deal. You're getting a free game and 3-months of free online play.

Black Friday is on Nov. 24 and we expect to see the best end-of-year discounts on must-have holiday tech. Browse our Black Friday deals hub for more early discounts. Shop the best early Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals below.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals right now

Console restocks

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Console Bundle: $299 @ Best Buy

Get a great value with this Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Console Bundle. This bundle includes: A Nintendo Switch Console with Red/Blue Joy-Cons, a free download of Mario Kart 8 (valued at $60) and a 3-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online (valued at $8). Price check: Amazon $299 | GameStop $299

Nintendo Switch OLED Model: $349 @ Amazon

Pick up the Nintendo Switch OLED for the holidays. Play at home on the TV or on the go with the Nintendo Switch OLED. In addition to the screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV play, 64 GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio. Price check: Best Buy $349

Nintendo Switch Lite w/ 128GB microSD: $235 $213 @ Amazon

Save $22 with this Nintendo Switch Lite with 128GB SanDisk microSD card bundle at Amazon. Compact and lightweight with a sleek, unibody design, the Switch Lite is great for handheld gaming anywhere. Unlike the other Switch consoles which have detachable Joy-Con controllers, the Switch Lite has fully integrated controls and a built-in D-pad.

Games

Nintendo eShop Gift Card: $50 $48 @ Sam's Club

Save $2 on a Nintendo eShop Gift Card at checkout. This gift card is redeemable in the Nintendo eShop to spend on games and DLC for the Nintendo Switch, Wii U, and Nintendo 3DS game consoles.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted: $29 $19 @ Amazon

Save $10 on Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted — a collection of classic and original mini-games set in the Five Nights universe. Survive terrifying encounters with your favorite killer animatronics in a collection of new and classic survival adventures.

Sonic Frontiers: $59 $31 @ Amazon

Save $28 on Sonic Frontiers. Sonic Frontiers is the grand return to a 3D platformer for everyone’s favorite blue hedgehog. This price is available across all gaming platforms.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: $39 $19 @ Amazon

Save 50% on Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope, the latest adventure in the franchise. Team up with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Luigi, and their friends on a galactic journey to defeat a malevolent entity and save your Spark companions.

Pokémon Shining Pearl: $59 $29 @ GameStop

Save $30 on Pokémon Shining Pearl. Released in November 2021, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl bring the 2006 Nintendo DS games to the Nintendo Switch platform. Relive the nostalgia with the original story, complete with in-your-face Pokémon battle scenes.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: $69 $23 @ Walmart

Save $13 on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This Nintendo Switch exclusive game is the sequel to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild". Shape your destiny as you explore the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and mysterious islands floating in the skies above.

LEGO 2K Drive: $59 $39 @ Amazon

Save $20 on LEGO 2K Drive. Racers, start your engines. LEGO 2K is the ultimate AAA driving adventure game. Developed by Visual Concepts, it evolves the iconic LEGO play experience with a vast, open world, Bricklandia, where you can build any vehicle, drive anywhere and become a LEGO racing legend.

Bayonetta 3: $59 $43 @ Amazon

Save $16 on Bayonetta 3. Fight your way through the streets of Tokyo, the mountains of China, and many other locales! Along the way you’ll meet a virtual coven of Bayonettas, each more fabulous than the last.

Metroid Dread: $59 $40 @ Walmart

Save $19 on Metroid Dread. Join Samus in her journey to discover the source of strange transmissions coming from a remote planet harboring dangerous parasites. Retaining the side-scrolling gameplay style of the original games, Metroid Dread takes us on another immersive adventure with a few new exciting mechanics sprinkled in.

Nintendo Switch Accessories

SanDisk Nintendo Switch 256GB microSD Card: $74 $39 @ B&H

Save $51 on this officially licensed 256GB SanDisk MicroSD card for Nintendo Switch. It delivers incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively for faster game transferring. This deal ends Nov. 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

SanDisk Nintendo Switch 512GB microSD Card: 129 $53 @ B&H

Save $77 on the 512GB SanDisk MicroSD card for Nintendo Switch offers high-capacity storage for games. This high-speed memory card delivers incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively for fast file transfers. This deal ends Nov. 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

SanDisk Nintendo Switch 400GB microSD Card: $64 $54 @ Best Buy

This 400GB SanDisk MicroSD card for Nintendo Switch offers high-capacity storage for games. This high-speed memory card delivers incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively for fast file transfers.

Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro: $49 $40 @ Amazon

Now $9 off, the Hori Hybrid System Pad Pro is one of the best Switch Joy con replacements you can get, with a comfortable hand grip and tactile buttons.