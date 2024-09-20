Upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 10 and save up to $200 with this exclusive trade-in offer

The just-released Apple Watch Series 10 is already seeing its first discount thanks to a generous trade-in offer.

For a limited time, Save up to $200 on the Apple Watch Series 10 starting from $399 at Best Buy when you trade in a similar device. If you're lucky enough to receive the maximum value for your device, you'd score Apple's latest smartwatch for just $99.

This is one of the best Apple Watch Series 10 deals I've seen so far outside of an outright discount and T-Mobile's BOGO deal.

Best Apple Watch Series 10 deal

Apple Watch Series 10: from $399, up to $300 off @ Best Buy w/ trade-in

Buy the Apple Watch Series 10 from Best Buy and save up to $200 when you trade in a similar device. Over the Apple Watch Series 9, the Apple Watch Series 10 sports a thinner, lighter design and offers a larger display option. Features: 42mm aluminum case, Sleep apnea detection, fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life. Price check: Amazon $389| T-Mobile from $499, up to $300 off a second Apple Watch Series 10

Launched in September 2024, the Apple Watch Series 10 is the best smartwatch for iPhone users and the perfect companion for the new iPhone 16 series.

Although we didn't test it, sister site Tom's Guide rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars. They said it's Apple's best smartwatch yet and praised its OLED display, lighter design, and faster charging. Sleep apnea detection is also new to the series.

We tested last year's Apple Watch Series 9 and its speedy S9 chip performance, helpful double-tap gesture support, and bright, stunning display. We expect the Apple Watch Series 10 to be a worthy successor given its upgraded Apple S10 chip, design enhancements, and nifty health and wellness features.

If you're in the Apple ecosystem and want to add a smartwatch to your mobile collection, the Apple Watch Series 10 is worth checking out.