How to get a free iPhone 16 from T-Mobile and save $300 on an Apple Watch Series 10

With the right iPhone 16 preorder deal, you won't have to spend a penny on Apple's new flagship phone. T-Mobile's current iPhone 16 deals slash up to $1,000 off the entire series. At T-Mobile, the iPhone 16 starts from $829, whereas the iPhone 16 Pro costs $999. If you receive the maximum value for your trade-in device, you'll get either the iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro for free.

To qualify for these generous iPhone 16 preorder deals from T-Mobile, you must trade in an iPhone 11 Pro or later, Galaxy S9 or later, One Plus 9 Pro or later, Pixel 6 Pro or later, Pixel Fold, or Motorola Razer Plus (2023). You must also activate your new iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro on a T-Mobile Go5G Next.

Alternatively, save up to $830 when you activate the iPhone 16 on the T-Mobile Go5G Plus plan which still nets you a free phone. Your money back will appear on your monthly billing statement for 24 months.

T-Mobile's generosity doesn't stop there. For a limited time, when you buy the Apple Watch Series 10 for $499 from T-Mobile, save $300 on a second Apple Watch Series 10. That means you'll end up paying just $199 for Apple's latest smartwatch. To get this deal, you must add a qualifying watch line to your plan. Again, your rebate will appear on your monthly T-Mobile bill as credits for 24 months.

So if you're looking for savings on your Apple device refresh, T-Mobile has you covered. Browse T-Mobile's current offers and today's best iPhone 16 deals from T-Mobile below.

How to get a free iPhone 16 from T-Mobile

Apple iPhone 16: from $829 FREE @ T-Mobile w/ trade-in

Save up to $1,000 on the iPhone 16 at T-Mobile when you trade in an eligible device. To qualify you must activate your new iPhone 16 on T-Mobile's Go5G Next or Go5G plan (save up to $830). Your cash-back will appear on your monthly bill throughout your 24-month contract. The iPhone 16 is available in black, white, and three new colors including ultramarine, teal, and, pink. iPhone 16 preorders ship to arrive between Sept. 20-Sept.25.

Apple iPhone 16 Plus (Preorder): from $929 FREE @ T-Mobile w/ trade-in

Take up to $1,000 off the iPhone 16 series when you trade in an eligible device which could net you a free iPhone 16 Plus from T-Mobile. To qualify you must activate the iPhone 16 Plus on a T-Mobile Go5G Next plan. Featuring an A18 chip, 48MP Fusion camera, and Apple Intelligence, it's the most advanced iPhone Series yet. The iPhone 16 Plus is also available in black, white, ultramarine, teal, and, pink. iPhone 16 Plus preorders ship to arrive between Oct.1-Oct.8.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro (Preorder): from $999 FREE @ T-Mobile w/ trade-in

T-Mobile will take up to $1,000 off the iPhone 16 Pro when you trade in an eligible device and activate the iPhone 16 Pro on T-Mobile's Go5G Next plan. The Titainum-strong iPhone 16 Pro is available in four finishes: Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium (shown here). iPhone 16 Pro ship to arrive between Sept. 25-Oct.3

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max (Preorder): from $1,199 up to $1,000 off @ T-Mobile w/ trade-in

Save up to $1,000 when you preorder the iPhone 16 Pro Max at T-Mobile and trade in an eligible device. To qualify you must activate the iPhone 16 Pro Max on the T-Mobile Go5G Next plan. iPhone 16 Pro Max is also available in Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium. iPhone 16 Pro Max preorders ship to arrive between Oct.4-Oct. 8.