Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 gets a sweet price cut in early October Prime Day deal

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 launched back in July and has since been named one of the best smartwatches of 2024. Praised by tech experts, influencers, and everyday users, Samsung's newest Galaxy AI-driven smartwatch just got a sweet discount.

Amazon currently has the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 on sale for $265. It usually costs $299, so you're saving $34 with this early October Prime Day deal. I've been tracking the Galaxy Watch 7's price since its July 2024 launch and it's now just $0.30 shy of its all-time low. This is one of the best deals you can get ahead of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Enhanced with Galaxy AI as seen in the Galaxy 24 phone series, the Galaxy Watch 7 is Samsung's most advanced smartwatch yet. While we didn't get to take the Galaxy Watch 7 with us for a walk, bike ride, or yoga class, sister site Tom's Guide shared a glowing review about it. They found the smartwatch's wellness features, user interface, and precise data tracking so impressive that they rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice wearable for Galaxy phone users.

Alternatively, you can snag the previous-gen Galaxy Watch 6 for $199 ($100 off). We conducted a hands-on Galaxy Watch 6 Classic review we loved its gorgeous AMOLED display and durable design. It's a budget-friendly choice if you can live without the new AI features, half the storage (16GB), and don't mind wearing last year's Samsung flagship wearable.