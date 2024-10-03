Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 gets a sweet price cut in early October Prime Day deal
Save on the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and achieve your wellness goals.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 launched back in July and has since been named one of the best smartwatches of 2024. Praised by tech experts, influencers, and everyday users, Samsung's newest Galaxy AI-driven smartwatch just got a sweet discount.
Amazon currently has the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 on sale for $265. It usually costs $299, so you're saving $34 with this early October Prime Day deal. I've been tracking the Galaxy Watch 7's price since its July 2024 launch and it's now just $0.30 shy of its all-time low. This is one of the best deals you can get ahead of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale.
Enhanced with Galaxy AI as seen in the Galaxy 24 phone series, the Galaxy Watch 7 is Samsung's most advanced smartwatch yet. While we didn't get to take the Galaxy Watch 7 with us for a walk, bike ride, or yoga class, sister site Tom's Guide shared a glowing review about it. They found the smartwatch's wellness features, user interface, and precise data tracking so impressive that they rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice wearable for Galaxy phone users.
Alternatively, you can snag the previous-gen Galaxy Watch 6 for $199 ($100 off). We conducted a hands-on Galaxy Watch 6 Classic review we loved its gorgeous AMOLED display and durable design. It's a budget-friendly choice if you can live without the new AI features, half the storage (16GB), and don't mind wearing last year's Samsung flagship wearable.
Overview:
Amazon takes $34 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 today in this limited-time deal. It's a cheaper alternative to the $649 Galaxy Watch Ultra and helps maximize everyday wellness with personalized workouts, AI, and preventative health monitoring functions.
Features: Fitness and wellness tracking, heart-tracking with Galaxy AI, 40mm AMOLED screen, 32GB of storage, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, Android, Wear OS, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, SmartThings
Release date: July 2024
Price history: Amazon's price tracker shows It's just $0.30 shy of its lowest price ever of $264.95.
Price comparison: Best Buy $269 | Samsung $299 (up to $250 off w/ trade-in)
Reviews consensus: Our sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the Galaxy Watch 7 and rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice smartwatch for Galaxy device owners.
Laptop Mag: Tom's Guide: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You own an Android phone or tablet and want to complement your device with a new smartwatch.
Don't buy it if: You prefer a more low-profile wearable for tracking workouts, sleep, and heart rate. I recommend Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Fitbit Charge 6 or the Fitbit Inspire 3 which I proudly own.
