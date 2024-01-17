The S24 series and Galaxy AI: What to expect from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024

It’s January, which means the first Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event of 2024. We’re expecting Samsung to announce the S24 series of phones to kickstart the year, along with the unveiling of their new Galaxy AI. Wondering how to watch Galaxy Unpacked January 2024, we've got you covered.

Until then, here’s a peek at the highlights we’re expecting to see at Samsung’s first Unpacked event of the year.

Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra announcements

The main event at this year’s Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is sure to be the new lineup of S series phones. We’re expecting some design changes along with the usual performance and hardware upgrades.

One big change we could see this year is a design refresh for all three phones’ bodies and screens. It’s possible Samsung will go for a completely flat design, ditching the curved edges on their screens and squaring off the sides of the chassis similar to what Apple did with the past few generations of iPhones.

Samsung has already been moving in this direction with the boxier look of the S22 and S23 Ultra phones, so we could see similar changes to the rest of the S24 lineup.

Otherwise, the look of all three phones will remain familiar with Samsung’s vertical triple camera array, glass backs, and metal side rails. All three phones will get fresh processors, most likely Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 announced in late 2023.

What’s particularly interesting about this chip is its built-in AI capabilities, which Samsung will likely use to launch their other big announcement at Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Galaxy AI.

The Galaxy AI reveal

AI is all over the new tech coming out this year and Samsung is no exception. They already released a teaser trailer for Galaxy Unpacked 2024 specifically for their new AI. We don’t know much about it yet, but we do have a few details and hints about what it might do on the S24 phones.

Camera features will be a big focus for Galaxy AI. Samsung is already one of the kings of mobile photography, so it makes sense that this would be a priority for them.

For example, Samsung might use Galaxy AI for image editing assistance, enhanced zoom, sharper low-light photos, and improved object eraser performance. You could also get new editing tools, like the ability to move around objects in photos or resize them.

Beyond photography, it’s possible the Galaxy AI could function as a new assistant for Samsung’s phones, like a smarter version of Bixby. For example, back in November Samsung teased an AI Live Translate Call feature that uses Galaxy AI to translate in real-time on phone calls.

If it does function like an assistant tool, it could also be cool to have the ability to generate text or images locally, such as AI-generated wallpapers. We could also see Galaxy AI potentially get integrated into Bixby or even replace it.

If the leaks and rumors about the S24 phones and Galaxy AI have you excited, you won’t have to wait long to find out more. Samsung’s first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2024 kicks off on January 17th at 1 pm EST/10 am PST. You can watch live on either Samsung’s website or their official YouTube channel. Plus, we’ll be covering all the innovations and announcements Samsung unveils, so stay tuned for more details on the S24, Galaxy AI, and more.