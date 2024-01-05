How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: date, time, and more

Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2024 is right around the corner, which means we're rapidly approaching the official unveiling of Samsung's Galaxy S24-Series of smartphones including the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

It's up to Samsung to set the tone for the year ahead as they are the first major brand to take the the stage and showcase some of this year's most hotly anticipated hardware. The Galaxy S-Series has been one of the only smartphone lines to truly hold its own against Apple's iPhone and has a long history of impressive technical prowess with annual bragging rites over some of the highest specs in mobile tech.

With the adoption of a new Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, a strong likelihood of a camera array that pushes its shutterbug reputation to new heights, and a suite of Pixel-familiar AI tools onboard, Samsung is proving itself to be a fighting champion when it comes to retaining its crown as the top Android device — and here's how to catch the world premiere of its latest smartphones live online.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked January 2024

Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year is now confirmed to take place on Wednesday, Jan. 17 in San Jose, California. Don't have an invite to the event? Wrong! Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event will be live-streamed online for anyone to catch its latest showcase of products and innovation.

If you want to watch along at home then you'll be able to catch the event as it happens on Samsung's official website, the Samsung Newsroom, or the brand's official YouTube account.

If you're in the U.S. or Canada then you can expect the event to kick off at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET). Not tuning in from North America? We've highlighted when to catch the event across a number of other time zones below!