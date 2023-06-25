Samsung Galaxy S24 — release date, price, specs, and rumors

The Samsung Galaxy S24 faces some stiff competition this year with Google having recently unveiled a fantastic budget option in the Pixel 7a ahead of revealing its Pixel 8 series of flagship devices later in the year — not to mention Apple’s iPhone 15 line-up.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 range of phones have been the ones to beat when it comes to being one of the best Android phones on the market today, and the company will need to bring their A-game if they want to keep it that way with the Galaxy S24.

From official word to reputable leaks to hushed rumors, we’ve bagged and bundled every little tidbit about Samsung’s future flagship device into one place. Here’s everything we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy S24.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Historically, Samsung announces its latest flagship Galaxy S series phone in mid-January to early February. There’s no real consistent pattern on when the announcement might specifically take place, so we’ll just have to keep our eyes peeled during those winter months and wait on Santa Samsung to bring us some news to warm our chilly hearts.

However, what we do know is that the phone will typically release roughly 2-3 weeks after the announcement. This would place the release window for the Samsung Galaxy S24 sometime in February or March of 2024.

Samsung Galaxy S24: Price (rumored)

Samsung has been pretty predictable with their price structure over the last few Galaxy S models: The Galaxy S21 cost $799 at launch, as did the Galaxy S22 and S23. As such, with no news to lead us to believe otherwise, we would expect Samsung to maintain the course and release the Galaxy S24 for $799.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S24: Specs (rumored)

The big thing many (particularly those outside of the U.S., South Korea, and Singapore) will be keeping an eye out for when the Galaxy S24 is announced is its chipset. The unveiling of the Galaxy S23 saw Samsung deviate from a previous strategy of offering different chipsets for different regions by bringing Qualcomm Snapdragon chips to all of their devices across the board.

This was great news for many, as previously Samsung’s phones in certain regions were lumped with an inferior Exynos chipset. But will Samsung make this a common practice going forward, or will they revert to old habits? There are rumors circulating that sadly, this might be the case once more.

Leaks surrounding how much RAM will be found in the S24 have been conflicting, though one reputable tipster believes that the Galaxy S24 will see an upgrade of the S23’s 8GB of RAM to 12GB of RAM, and that base models will feature 256GB of storage capacity — double that of the S23 base model offering. (This increased storage rumor is also backed by another reputable source.)

Other than these changes, there’s no concrete word yet on anything new heading to the Samsung Galaxy S24’s display or camera array, so expect a similar line-up of 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto, and 12MP selfie array with a speedy 120Hz AMOLED display.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S24: Design (rumored)

Reliable tech tipsters have indicated that the overall design of the Galaxy S24 is set to retain the design of its predecessors, with no great plans to change anything notable. However, there is talk of advanced materials being used in the design and fabrication of the Galaxy S24 that could slightly reduce its weight.

As such we can likely expect the same modern design that the Galaxy S23 brought with it, including an aluminum band, Dynamic AMOLED display, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front and rear of its (likely) 5.75 x 2.79 x 0.29 inches frame. That being said, Samsung isn’t afraid to do a little tweaking here and there, so don’t expect things to look exactly the same.

Outlook

Presently, we’ve yet to hear about too many radical changes heading to Samsung’s Galaxy S24. Samsung may be confident that the S23 as a product only needed a few tweaks to keep it up to speed, but with the amount of competition the company’s latest flagship will face there may never have been a worse time to begin resting on your laurels.

We’ve already seen Samsung’s foldable line-up countered by some incredible alternatives like the Motorola Razr+. Could we be about to see Samsung surrender more of their market share to other mainstream flagship devices? Time will tell.