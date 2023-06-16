Preorder the Motorola razr+ and save $820 — no trade-in required

You can now preorder the Motorola razr+ flip phone for $999 at select U.S. wireless carriers. New and existing AT&T customers are eligible to receive a generous discount on Motorola’s new foldable phone. Best of all, no trade-in is required.

For a limited time, save up to $820 on the Motorola razr+ under AT&T's installment plan. You'll pay just $5/mo. for razr+ 36 months and end up paying just $180 for the razr+ ($820 off). Your cash back will appear on your monthly billing statement over the course of your agreement.

If you're due for an upgrade, it's one of the best phone deals you can get.

Motorola razr+ preorder deal

Save $820 on the Motorola razr+ at AT&T with the wireless carrier's installment plan. You'll pay just $5/mo. over the course of your 36-month contract. At the end of your contract, you end up paying just $180 for the razr+ ($820 off). To get this deal, you must activate the razr+ on an eligible AT&T unlimited plan. Your rebate will appear as bill credits on your monthly statement. Preorders ship to arrive by June 22.

Motorola's razr+ is its most advanced flip phone yet. It features an interactive 3.6 (1066 x 1056) pOLED external screen and opens to a vivid 6.9-inch (2640 x 1080) pOLED display. Inside the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The Motorola razr+ runs on the latest Android 13 OS so it includes pre-installed Google apps like Gmail, Drive, and Maps.

One of the many highlights of the razr+ is its immersive and functional outside screen. Instantly access your music on the dedicated Spotify panel, jump into your favorite apps or respond to messages. Plus, play games and watch videos without even opening your phone. Customize your external display with any one of the many Motorola razr+ clock styles.

The razr+'s rear-facing camera setup includes a 12MP OIS and 13 MP ultra-wide + Macro lens with 0.5-8x digital zoom. The main front-camera incorporates 32MP and 8MP lenses whereas the cover front-camera has a 12MP OIS wide and 13 MP lens combo. With Flex View, you can prop the phone on a flat surface at various angles to interact, capture, and create in new ways. Take high-quality pictures and record videos hands-free and preview them right on the external display.

At $820 off, the Motorola razr+ is a budget-friendly foldable phone option. Preorders are expected to arrive by June 22.