Get the Apple Watch Series for $299 in what may be a subtle Prime Day hint
Slap an Apple Watch Series 9 on your wrist for less
Do you remember the 21st night of September? As a reminder, it was the night before the release of the Apple Watch Series 9.
Since its launch, Apple's best-selling wearable has racked up positive reviews from tech sites, including our esteemed Editor's Choice Award.
Though it normally costs $399, the Apple Watch Series 9 is now on sale for $299 at Amazon. That's $100 off in what appears to be a somewhat pre-Prime Day deal.
Amazon is known to drop subtle hints of discounts to expect during its annual July sale. It's one of the best Apple Watch deals I've seen this year.
Apple's most efficient smartwatch yet, the Apple Watch Series 9, improves upon the previous-gen Apple Watch Series 8. This latest release features an enhanced S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display, and a new double-tap gesture.
With the Apple Watch Series 9, you can monitor your vitals and get help when you need it most. It features heart rate and blood oxygen level tracking, crash detection, and emergency SOS.
Heck, the Apple Watch does double duty as a Bluetooth tracker for your luggage, as seen in a recent New York Times report.
If you're shopping for a smartwatch for your wrist or a last-minute Father's Day gift, you can't miss the Apple Watch Series 9.
This deal ends on June 17, though, so act fast.
Today's best Apple Watch deal
Apple Watch Series 9
Was $399
Now $299 @ Amazon
Overview:
This limited-time deal from Amazon knocks $100 off the beloved Apple Watch Series 9.
Key features: Apple S9 chip, bright 2000-nit display, new double tap gesture, IP6X dust resistance, and waterproof to 50 meters.
Product launched: September 2023
Price history: This is one of the lowest prices I've seen for the Apple Watch Series 9; it's just $10 shy of its all-time low.
Price comparison: Best Buy $299
Reviews: Experts agree that the Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the best smartwatches. It's the most advanced GPS smartwatch from Apple yet.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ |TechRadar: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want a wearable device to complement your iPhone.
Don't buy it if: You want a smartwatch for the outdoors, scuba diving, endurance sports, and advanced fitness training. The Apple Watch Ultra would be a better buy for these activities.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.