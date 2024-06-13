Get the Apple Watch Series for $299 in what may be a subtle Prime Day hint

The Apple Watch Series 9 is $100 off on Amazon through June 17, in what may be a subtle hint at the deals to come as part of this summer's Amazon Prime Day.

Do you remember the 21st night of September? As a reminder, it was the night before the release of the Apple Watch Series 9.

Since its launch, Apple's best-selling wearable has racked up positive reviews from tech sites, including our esteemed Editor's Choice Award.

Though it normally costs $399, the Apple Watch Series 9 is now on sale for $299 at Amazon. That's $100 off in what appears to be a somewhat pre-Prime Day deal.

Amazon is known to drop subtle hints of discounts to expect during its annual July sale. It's one of the best Apple Watch deals I've seen this year.

Apple's most efficient smartwatch yet, the Apple Watch Series 9, improves upon the previous-gen Apple Watch Series 8. This latest release features an enhanced S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display, and a new double-tap gesture.

With the Apple Watch Series 9, you can monitor your vitals and get help when you need it most. It features heart rate and blood oxygen level tracking, crash detection, and emergency SOS.

Heck, the Apple Watch does double duty as a Bluetooth tracker for your luggage, as seen in a recent New York Times report.

If you're shopping for a smartwatch for your wrist or a last-minute Father's Day gift, you can't miss the Apple Watch Series 9.

This deal ends on June 17, though, so act fast.

Today's best Apple Watch deal