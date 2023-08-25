Save $100 on the new Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones with ANC

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones

Was: $349

Now: $249 @ Amazon

Overview:

Features: Bluetooth connectivity, active-noise cancelling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, Apple and Android compatible, lossless audio via USB-C, 3.5mm port, up to 40 hours if battery life on a full charge.

Release date: July 2023

Price check: Best Buy $249 | B&H $249

Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for the Beats Studio Pro so far. It's a first time discount for these newly released Beats headphones.

Reviews: Most Beats Studio Pro reviews say they deliver decent ANC, balanced sound, and good call quality. Battery life is also improved over the previous-gen Beats Studio headphones.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★ | What-Hi Fi: ★★★

Buy if: You're looking for cheaper AirPods Max alternatives. For less money, Beats Studio Pro headphones offer better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility.

Don't buy if: You want headphones to wear for long periods of time. For some, they may feel uncomfortable after an hour. Consider the Bose QuietComfort 45 for $279 ($50 off) or if you like extra bass, the Sony WH-XB910N for $148 ($100 off).