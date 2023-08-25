Save $100 on the new Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones with ANC

The 2023 Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones are discounted for the first time since their July release date. Right now, you can get the Beats Studio Pro for $249 at Amazon. Normally $349, that's $100 in savings and sets an all-time low price for these latest Beats headphones. This is one of the best back to school headphones deals we've seen this month. 

It's also one of the best lowest price Labor Day deals you can snag early. 

