Save $100 on the new Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones with ANC

The 2023 Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones are discounted for the first time since their July release date. Right now, you can get the Beats Studio Pro for $249 at Amazon. Normally $349, that's $100 in savings and sets an all-time low price for these latest Beats headphones. This is one of the best back to school headphones deals we've seen this month.
It's also one of the best lowest price Labor Day deals you can snag early.
Today's best Beats Studio Pro deal
Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones
Was:
$349
Now: $249 @ Amazon
Overview:
Features: Bluetooth connectivity, active-noise cancelling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, Apple and Android compatible, lossless audio via USB-C, 3.5mm port, up to 40 hours if battery life on a full charge.
Release date: July 2023
Price check: Best Buy $249 | B&H $249
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for the Beats Studio Pro so far. It's a first time discount for these newly released Beats headphones.
Reviews: Most Beats Studio Pro reviews say they deliver decent ANC, balanced sound, and good call quality. Battery life is also improved over the previous-gen Beats Studio headphones.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★ | What-Hi Fi: ★★★
Buy if: You're looking for cheaper AirPods Max alternatives. For less money, Beats Studio Pro headphones offer better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility.
Don't buy if: You want headphones to wear for long periods of time. For some, they may feel uncomfortable after an hour. Consider the Bose QuietComfort 45 for $279 ($50 off) or if you like extra bass, the Sony WH-XB910N for $148 ($100 off).