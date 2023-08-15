Best back to school headphones: 15 recommended deals from $38

The best back to school headphones help students stay focused and interruption-free during study sessions. Noise-cancelling headphones are especially useful when you're heading to class whether you're trekking across campus or commuting on the subway.

If your audio gear needs a refresh for the new semester, the best headphone deals of the summer are at every corner. No matter your budget or use case, you can find the right back to school headphones for below retail right now. Just about every audio retailer under the sun is slashing prices on audio devices today. So if you're ticking items off your back to school essentials list, it's a great time to snag some headphones on the cheap.

We're currently seeing the best discounts of the season on select headphones from the best audio brands. Student or not, it's one of the best times of the year to score savings on top-rated headphones by Apple, Beats, Bose, Jabra, Sennheiser, Sony headphones and others.

From Sony's budget on-ear headphones to Apple's premium ear cans, shop our recommended back to school headphones below.

Best back to school headphones on sale

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones: $59 $38 @ Amazon

Save $21 on Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones. They feature 30mm drivers, Google Assistant/Siri support, and a built-in mic for crystal-clear calls. What's more, you'll get up to 50-hours of battery life in between charges, customizable sound via the Sony Headphones Connect App and an immersive surround sound experience with 360 Reality Audio.

Sony WF-C700N Earbuds: $119 $98 @ Amazon

Save $21 on Sony WF-C700N Earbuds and block out the world with noise cancelling and superior sound. Designed with all-day comfort in mind, WF-C700N Earbuds are lightweight, ergonomic and stay put in your ears. They're the perfect study companions to have for immersive focus and uninterrupted learning.

Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Headphones: $148 $98 @ Amazon

Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphone is Sony's lightest headband-style audio wearable yet. Comfortable to wear, the Sony WH-CH720N delivers high quality sound and has a built-in mic for crystal-clear hands-free calls. And with up to 35 hours of battery life on a full charge and multipoint connection for up to two devices at one, the Sony WH-CH720N has a leg up on competing pricier headphones. Cheaper option: Sony WH-CH510 for $49

Beats Studio Buds: $149 $89 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the Beats Studio Buds and get them for their lowest price yet. Beats Studio Buds deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ships with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case).

Sony LinkBuds S: $199 $128 @ Amazon

Save $42 on the excellent Sony LinkBuds S with this back to school headphones deal. These wireless earbuds feature Sony signature sound, superb noise-cancelling and useful features for the price. Price check: $129 at Best Buy

Jabra Elite 7 Pro Earbuds: $199 $119 @ Amazon

Now $80 off, the Jabra Elite 7 Pro are among the best AirPods Pro alternatives to by. It features adjustable active noise cancellation, IP57 dust and water resistance, and up to 30 hours of battery life (with charging case).

Sony LinkBuds Earbuds: $179 $129 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on the eye-catching Sony LinkBuds wireless earbuds. They feature an open ring design that sits flush on the ear for comfort and a secure fit. For students always on the move, Sony LinkBuds blend natural and digital sound for the perfect balance between immersive music and awareness.

Beats Solo 3 Wireless: $199 $129 @ Amazon

Save $70 on Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones at Amazon. Give you booming sound and 40 hours of battery life. Save on these stylish, bass-heavy headphones this back to school season.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: $199 $139 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the Google Pixel Buds Pro — the brand's best wireless earbuds yet. They feature 11mm drivers and a 6-core audio chip for stellar audio performance — free of background noise. IPX4 water-and-sweat resistant, the Pixel Buds Pro are great for workouts.

Beats Fit Pro: $199 $159 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the Beats Fit Pro. Listen to music, talk on the phone, use Siri, and more with your Beats Fit Pro. These noise cancelling earbuds provide up to six hours of battery life and an additional 18 hours with the charging case. Powered by the same Apple H1 chip found on AirPods, the Beats Fit Pro instantly pairs with Apple devices and supports Automatic Switching between devices. You can also share your music with another pair of Beats or AirPods.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $229 $165 @ Samsung

Save $64 on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro via the Samsung Education Offer Program. The Galaxy Buds2 Pro are the first Samsung earbuds to feature 24-bit audio. They're 15% smaller than the Galaxy Buds 2 and feature IPX7 water-and-sweat resistance, ANC and Ambient mode. Price check: $189 at Best Buy

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $199 @ Amazon

Save $50 on Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation. The AirPods Pro 2 feature Apple's H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: $279 $199 @ Walmart

Save $80 on the 1st generation Bose QuietComfort wireless earbuds. These provide a comfortable fit, Bose class-leading active noise cancellation and easy-to-use touch controls.