Save $50 on the fantastic Lenovo Legion Go, our favorite handheld gaming device

Lenovo Legion Go

Was: $699

Now: $649 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on the Lenovo Legion Go. To get you started, it includes 3 free months of Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming service which affords you access to more than 100 games.

Features: 8.8-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 500-nit 144Hz touch screen, AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11

Release date: October 2023

Price check: Lenovo $649 | Amazon $649 | Walmart $649

Price history: This is the Lenovo Legion Go's first price cut and marks its lowest price ever.

Reviews: Lenovo Legion Go reviews are widely positive across our sister sites. We highly recommend it for its excellent display, great ergonomics and solid Windows experience. Overall, the Legion Go makes for fun handheld gaming and is also great for streaming content. It's the Editor's Choice handheld gaming system.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★

Buy it if: You're looking for a means of playing your favorite PC games anywhere. It supports Xbox Game Pass, Steam, Epic Games Store, Battle.net and more. The Legion Go is also worth considering if you're looking for a Steam Deck alternative that runs Windows software natively.

Don't buy it if: You have no interest in playing PC games on the small screen of a handheld console or if you want to play PS5 games remotely. For the latter, be on the lookout for the next PS5 Portal restock.