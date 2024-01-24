Save $50 on the fantastic Lenovo Legion Go, our favorite handheld gaming device
Pick up the Lenovo Legion Go for its lowest price since release
Lenovo Legion Go is our favorite premium handheld gaming devices. It's also one of the more pricier portable systems out there. Luckily, the Lenovo Legion Go is seeing its first price drop since its release. Right now, you can get the Lenovo Legion Go for $649 at Best Buy. That's $50 below its regular retail price of $699 and its lowest price and of course its lowest price ever.
If that's still too rich for your blood, consider the Asus ROG Ally for $399 ($200 off) which is the best handheld gaming device running Windows 11. In terms of handheld gaming deals, these are two of the best you can get right now.
Today's best Lenovo Legion Go deal
Lenovo Legion Go
Was:
$699
Now: $649 @ Best Buy
Save $50 on the Lenovo Legion Go. To get you started, it includes 3 free months of Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming service which affords you access to more than 100 games.
Features: 8.8-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 500-nit 144Hz touch screen, AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11
Release date: October 2023
Price check: Lenovo $649 | Amazon $649 | Walmart $649
Price history: This is the Lenovo Legion Go's first price cut and marks its lowest price ever.
Reviews: Lenovo Legion Go reviews are widely positive across our sister sites. We highly recommend it for its excellent display, great ergonomics and solid Windows experience. Overall, the Legion Go makes for fun handheld gaming and is also great for streaming content. It's the Editor's Choice handheld gaming system.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You're looking for a means of playing your favorite PC games anywhere. It supports Xbox Game Pass, Steam, Epic Games Store, Battle.net and more. The Legion Go is also worth considering if you're looking for a Steam Deck alternative that runs Windows software natively.
Don't buy it if: You have no interest in playing PC games on the small screen of a handheld console or if you want to play PS5 games remotely. For the latter, be on the lookout for the next PS5 Portal restock.
