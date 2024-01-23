Samsung Super Bowl TV deals 2024: Up to $3,000 off top-rated OLED and QLED TVs

Super Bowl TV deals are live at Samsung.com during the tech titan's Super Bowl Sunday deals event. If you didn't pick up a TV on Black Friday or Cyber Monday like I did, you won't want to miss Samsung's big sale. It's one of the best places to find fantastic deals on Samsung's top-rated OLED and QLED TVs.

One deal I recommend is the 65-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV for $1,599. It typically retails for $2,599, so that's $1,000 below list and the lowest price I've seen for this Samsung TV. It's one of the top Super Bowl TV deals this week.

65" Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV (2023): $2,599 $1,599 @ Samsung

Lowest price! Save $1,000 on the 65" Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV. Sister site Tom's Guide rates it 4.5 out of 5-stars for stunning picture quality and excellent gaming-specific features. Features: 65-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 120Hz OLED display, Neural Quantum Processor 4K, Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro, Quantum HDR, HDR 10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma, Dolby Atmos with Object Sound Lite, built-in Samsung Gaming Hub, works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant Price check: Amazon $1,599| Best Buy $1,599

Samsung's S90C is one of the best OLED TVs to buy if you want a truly immersive cinematic experience. It features a gorgeous 3,840 x 2,160-pixel resolution 120Hz panel and Quantum HDR OLED technology which lets you view movies and shows in optimal detail and color. Dolby Atmos with Object Sound Lite deliver enveloping, 3D sound.

We didn't test it, however, sister site Tom's Guide says the Samsung S90C delivers top notch performance for the price. They were so impressed by the TV's stunning picture quality and gaming features that they gave it a solid 4.5 out of 5-stars rating and their Editor's Choice Award.

Samsung's Super Bowl Sunday TV sale offers massive discounts on mid-size and big screen TVs. For a limited time, save up to $1,000 on select Samsung 95C OLED TVs from 55 to 75 inches and up to $2,200 on Samsung Neo QLED 4K TVs from 50 to 85-inches. Or step into the future of visuals with up to $2,500 on select Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs from 65-to 85-inches in size. And if you really want to go big because why not? — save $3,000 on the gigantic 98-inch Samsung Q80C QLED 4KTV.

Super Bowl 2024 airs Feb. 11 at 6:30 pm ET on CBS and streams live on Paramount Plus. That means you have a little over two weeks away to find the perfect TV for your Super Bowl 58 watch party.

See my favorite Samsung Super Bowl TV deals below.

Best Samsung Super Bowl TV deals — top 5

Best Samsung Super Bowl TV deals

55" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV (2023): $2,499 $1,799 @ Samsung

Lowest price! Save $400 on the 55-inch Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV with Quantum Dot technology. Quantum Dot enhances your viewing experience with true blacks, color-rich detail and contrast. This, thanks to over a billion shades of color and 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels. It features Quantum HDR, Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound+, Q Symphony, Gaming Hub, and Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro. Price check: Amazon $1,799 | Best Buy $1,799

65" Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV (2023): $2,599 $1,599 @ Samsung

Lowest price! Save $1,000 on the 65" Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV. Sister site Tom's Guide rates it 4.5 out of 5-stars for stunning picture quality and excellent gaming-specific features. Features: 65-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 120Hz OLED display, Neural Quantum Processor 4K, Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro, Quantum HDR, HDR 10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma, Dolby Atmos with Object Sound Lite, built-in Samsung Gaming Hub, works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant Price check: Amazon $1,599| Best Buy $1,599

65" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV (2023): $3,299 $2,299 @ Samsung

Lowest price! Save $1,000 on the 2023 Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV with Quantum Dot technology. Quantum Dot enhances your viewing experience with true blacks, color-rich detail and contrast. This, thanks to over a billion shades of color and 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels. It features Quantum HDR, Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound+, Q Symphony, Gaming Hub, and Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro. Price check: Amazon $2,299 | Best Buy $2,299

65" Samsung Neo QN90C QLED TV (2023): $2,799 $1,599 @ Samsung

Save $1,200 on the 2023 65-inch Samsung QN90C QLED 4K Smart TV. With Quantum Dot technology you get 100% color volume and a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160. The TV's Quantum Mini LEDs provide remarkable color and contrast for a life-like viewing experience. Price check: Best Buy $1,599

65" Samsung QN85C Neo QLED 4K TV (2023): $1,997 $1,299 @ Samsung

Lowest price! Save $700 on the 55-inch Samsung QN85C Neo QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV. This line of televisions features direct full-array backlighting, Quantum 4K processor, and 100% color volume Quantum Dots. It supports streaming services like Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, CBS and more. Features: 65-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) QLED 120Hz panel, Neo Quantum 4K Processor, Neo Quantum HDR 4 x HDMI, 3 x USB 2.0 port, Tizen OS Price check: Amazon $1,299 | Best Buy $1,299

65" Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV (2023): $4,999 $2,999 @ Samsung

Lowest price! Save $2,000 on the best-selling 65-inch Samsung QN900C QLED 8K TVs. Experience your favorite movies, show and game like never before. The Samsung QN900C Neo QLED delivers edge-to-edge 8K picture that defies limits. And you won't just hear the action, you'll feel it with the television's built-in Dolby Atmos with Object Tracking Sound Pro. Dramatic 3D audio fills the room whereas AI Sound tracks on screen action with precision accuracy.