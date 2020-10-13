PS5 countdown: Get a year of PlayStation Now for only $42 on Prime Day

There aren't PS5 deals to be had just yet of course. However, if you managed to score a PS5 pre-order, then you might want to check out this awesome deal on a full year of PlayStation Now for just $42.

That's a 30% savings on the standard $59.99 pricing for the best gaming subscription service for PlayStation fans. That gets you over 800 games that will be playable on your PS5, PS4 or PC.

PlayStation Now (12 months): Was $59 now $42 @ Amazon

PlayStation Now is a fantastic option for PS5 gamers that may only have a handful of titles available at launch as it opens up a massive back catalog of PlayStation games to you including some of the greatest hits from the PS2, PS3 and PS4.View Deal

While we have a bunch of games that we can't wait to play on the PS5 including some awesomely weird titles, as with any new console launch there isn't an abundance of new games available right away.

So if you pick up the PS5 Digital Edition or just don't have a big back catalog of PS4 discs laying around, PlayStation Now is the perfect solution to keep you gaming happily with the literally hundreds of games available. New titles are added each month, so even if you are an avid PlayStation gamer from way back they are always adding more.

So whether you already have a subscription to PlayStation Now or are looking to pick one up while you wait for your PS5, this is the best price we've seen so don't miss it!

