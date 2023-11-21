PS5 Black Friday bundle deals: Get a free copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Ahead of Black Friday, there's a new PS5 bundle deal you can add to your cart. You can get the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 PS5 Console Bundle for $499 at Walmart. This bundle features the updated PS5 "Slim" console and a free downloadable copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (valued at $70). This is one of the best PS5 Black Friday deals available now.
The PS5 "Slim" offers 1TB of built-in SSD storage, compared to the original PS5's 825GB, as well as a detachable disc drive and a slightly smaller, lighter form factor. This Black Friday bundle is the perfect chance to get a PS5 console if you don't have one already, and you'll have a free game to start playing right away.
PS5 Black Friday bundle deal: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Bundle PS5 Console Bundle
Was:
$559
Now: $499 @ Walmart
Overview: When you buy this PS5 bundle for $499, you'll get a free downloadable copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (a $70 value)
Features: PS5 Slim design, 1TB SSD storage with an M.2 slot for additional purchased storage, support for 4K, 120fps/120Hz, Tempest 3D AudioTech spatial audio, a DualSense controller with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, a free copy of COD: Modern Warfare 3
Release date: Nov. 2023
Price check: Amazon $499 | Best Buy $499 | Sony $499
Price history: This is the Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Bundle PS5 Console Bundle's lowest price ever.
Reviews: Most sites haven't reviewed this newer, slim PS5 model, but almost all specs are the exact same as the original PS5. The PS5 scored highly among many reviewers, who noted the console's speedy SSD, gorgeous visuals, and improved UI compared to the previous gen. The new PS5's slimmer form factor addresses concerns of the original console being too bulky and unwieldy.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½
Buy if: You've yet to get your hands on a PS5 console, and you're itching to jump into a few PlayStation exclusives and, of course, a free full-game download of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.
Don't buy if: You already own a PS5, even if it's not a PS5 "Slim." The new, slimmer model adds little value for those who already own a PS5. Also, this may go without saying, but don't buy this bundle if you're not a big Call of Duty fan.
