Forget the iPhone 16e! Get the iPhone 16 Pro, iPad, and Apple Watch, all for free from Verizon

Forget about Apple's new iPhone 16e and get a free iPhone 16 Pro from Verizon. Or, get the iPhone 16 Pro with iPad and Apple Watch, all for free!

From now through March 2, 2025, Verizon is offering the iPhone 16 Pro, iPad 10, and Apple Watch Series 10 for free. The base model costs $99,9, whereas the iPad 10 and Apple Watch Series 10 sell for $350 and $400, respectively. That's a total savings of $1,750 and one of the best iPhone deals I've seen since the holiday season.

To qualify, you must buy and activate an iPhone 16 Pro under Verizon's $90/mo Unlimited Ultimate plan, $80/mo. Unlimited Plus plan, or $65/mo. Unlimited Welcome plan.

Verizon will credit you $1,000 for the iPhone 16 Pro, which will appear as credits on your monthly bill over 36 months. You'll also get back up to $550 apiece in monthly credits for the iPad 10 and Apple Watch. Keep in mind that additional new plans with Auto Pay are required for both the iPad and Apple Watch.

Don't need the tablet and watch? You can still get a free iPhone 16 Pro with activation under Unlimited Ultimate or any myPlan with a new line or trade-in.

Open to new and existing Verizon customers, this iPhone 16 Pro deal is considering if you're switching carriers or upgrading your phone.

This deal ends March 2, so don't hesitate too long.

Today's best iPhone 16 Pro deal

Apple iPhone 16 Pro : was $999 at Verizon Overview: You can get the iPhone 16 Pro, iPad 10, and Apple Watch Series 10 all for free—a new line is required. Features: 6.3-inch (2622 x 1206) Super Retina XDR OLED touchscreen, Apple A18 Pro Chip 6-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 48MP Fusion rear camera, 48MP Ultra Wide front camera, Apple Intelligence, Face ID, up to 33 hours of video playback Release Date: September 2024 Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen for the iPhone 16 Pro. Price comparison: Apple up to $630 off w/ trade-in | AT&T FREE w/ trade-in | T-Mobile FREE w/ trade-in Reviews consensus: The iPhone 16 Pro received high ratings from our brands. TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ Buy it if: You want a premium phone with AI features, an enhanced camera, AAA gaming support, and long battery life. Don't buy it if: You want a basic phone for calls, texts, and light web browsing.