Apple's iPhone 16e brings better performance, battery, and camera to the SE line — and a big price bump

After a three-year wait, Apple has finally unveiled a major overhaul of the iPhone SE, complete with a new name, a slew of new features, and a sleek new design.

The iPhone 16e was announced this morning after weeks of rumors about an impending launch. Apple gave its budget iPhone the complete refresh it needed, inside and out. Some changes were expected, such as a modern design without the ancient home button. But others were surprises, like a major battery life improvement and a new price tag.

Here's a look at the "newest member of the family," why I'm excited about the iPhone 16e, and the controversial price bump that may leave some iPhone users disappointed.

Apple launches long-awaited iPhone SE refresh with a sleek new name

Apple announced the latest iPhone in a press release on Wednesday morning, showing off a clean new design reminiscent of the iPhone 14 but still right in line with the look of a modern iPhone. The iPhone 16e is available in black and white (no red this time) with a matte backplate, the new action button, a camera notch, USB Type-C charging, and a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display blissfully free of the home button.

When I first read over the iPhone 16e's specs, I was shocked at how similar they are to the flagship iPhone 16, which costs $200 more.

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16e Specs Header Cell - Column 0 iPhone 16 iPhone 16e Processor A18 (6-core CPU, 5-core GPU) A18 (6-core CPU, 4-core GPU) Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Camera 48MP Fusion/12MP Ultra Wide 2-in-1 48MP Fusion camera Support for Apple Intelligence Yes Yes Buttons Action button, Camera Control Action button Battery life Up to 22 hours video playback Up to 26 hours video playback Starting price $799 $599

Not only does the iPhone 16e feature the same processor as the iPhone 16, the 16e actually has better battery life. Apple claims in the press release that the iPhone 16e has the "best battery life ever on a 6.1-inch iPhone, lasting up to six hours longer than iPhone 11 and up to 12 hours longer than all generations of iPhone SE."

In another big win, the iPhone 16e also includes support for Apple Intelligence, which powers features like the Clean Up tool in the Photos app, Genmoji, a built-in ChatGPT integration, and more features still to come (including a major Siri update). Plus, the 16e has the new action button, which you can use to quickly launch Apple Intelligence (or a number of other apps, like your camera).

Finally, Apple gave the iPhone 16e an interesting camera upgrade with a new 2-in-1 48-megapixel Fusion sensor. This camera has an integrated 2x Telephoto camera, effectively rolling what would be two lenses into one. It can also capture 4K video at 60 fps with Dolby Vision, just like the flagship iPhone 16. It supports Portrait Mode and Night Mode, as well, but lacks the Macro photography you get on the more premium iPhones.

The iPhone 16e is a huge upgrade that comes at a bigger price

It's no secret that the iPhone SE has needed an overhaul for years now. The iPhone SE 3, released in 2022, was still using the recycled design of the iPhone 8, complete with a home button.

Outdated and uninspired as that design was, the iPhone SE was at least significantly less expensive than the rest of the iPhone line-up. If you wanted to use iOS without shelling out over $500, the iPhone SE would get you all the basics you needed at a reasonable price.

Is that still the case with the iPhone 16e, though?

Apple priced the iPhone 16e at $599, over $100 more than the iPhone SE 3 and well into the mid-range price bracket. While I'd argue the iPhone 16e is a better value for your money compared to the iPhone SE 3, it's still hard to argue that it's a "budget" iPhone at that price.

In spite of that, I still think the iPhone 16e is a great value. In fact, it might just be the best value for your money in the iPhone lineup. While that's always been the supposed goal of the iPhone SE, it's never been more true than with the iPhone 16e, at least at first glance.

If you're excited to get your hands on the iPhone 16e, it is currently available for pre-order on the Apple website, starting at $599.

We'll be covering the latest news on the iPhone 16e and sharing more of our thoughts soon, so stay tuned for more details.