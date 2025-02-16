Apple plans to add these features to sell more Vision Pros, report says

The Vision Pro might get new features to hopefully sell more units.

Apple's Vision Pro had a lot of hype before its launch, but since then, the VR headset has been a bit of a flop for Apple. The company struggled to sell the Vision Pro when it launched one year ago from this month, no thanks to its $3,500 price tag.

Apple already has another Vision Pro headset in the works, but it appears the company is not totally giving up on the hardware. In fact, it's going to add more features to make it more attractive in hopes of drumming up more interest.

Apple Intelligence will come to the Vision Pro in its visionOS 2.4 software update, according to a report from Bloomberg Saturday. The company will also add an updated mode for guest users and a spatial content app.

The new OS will reportedly roll out as soon as April, and developers could begin working with the feature within the week.

Some of the Apple Intelligence features coming to the Vision Pro include the Writing Tools interface, Genmojis, and the Image Playground app, the report says.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for confirmation.

Can Apple Intelligence save the Vision Pro?

Apple Intelligence has yet to become the big selling feature for Apple. The feature launched last October following the release of the iPhone 17, but it still has yet to be fully "released." The number of tasks Apple Intelligence can currently do is limited, and the company is expected to fully release the AI later this year.

Some of the features currently available with Apple Intelligence include the previously mentioned Writing Tools interface, Genmojis, and the Image Playground app. Siri also received an upgrade as it can now tap into the power of ChatGPT to understand images and documents as well as summarize phone notifications.

Although Apple Intelligence may not have all the bells and whistles of ChatGPT or Google's Gemini, it does offer some privacy when it's being used. It can do this with Private Cloud Compute, which enables the use of the cloud to process a request. That request, however, is completely secured with the data anonymized to ensure the privacy of the user.

So far Apple Intelligence is only available on the iPhone 15 and 16, as well as the upcoming iPhone SE 4. Apple hardware that uses the company's M1 chips or better can also make use of Apple Intelligence.