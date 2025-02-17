Tired of waiting for Apple's big Siri upgrade? Try these top AI apps instead

iPhone users waiting for a desperately needed Siri overhaul may soon start losing patience after a disappointing update, but there are better AI assistants out there than Siri.

On Friday, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple's upgraded version of Siri, first announced at WWDC 2024 in June, may get delayed yet again due to ongoing bugs Apple is still ironing out. Gurman's update comes just a couple of months after the first Apple Intelligence features rolled out in iOS 18.2. So, iPhone users have already had a long wait to see any of Apple's promised AI features.

Previous rumors indicated that the Siri overhaul would likely launch with iOS 18.4, probably in March or April. However, it's looking like Apple is going to tack a few more months onto that wait if it pushes the Siri upgrade back to iOS 18.5. Of course, launching a poorly functioning update before it's ready wouldn't be the right move, so the wait will likely be worth it. It's still disappointing, though.

Luckily, Apple Intelligence is far from the only AI assistant available on the iPhone.

Top AI assistants for iOS you can get right now

If you're growing tired of waiting for Apple to finally give Siri the overhaul it has needed for years, you're in luck. There are plenty of other AI assistants you can use on iOS that provide many, if not all, of the same features Apple has promised for the new-and-improved Siri.

The best feature all these apps share is that they're available right now, no months-long wait needed.

1. ChatGPT

No list of the top AI assistants is complete without ChatGPT, which has become the most popular generative AI platform in the world over the past few years. While some advanced features require a paid subscription, the basic AI tools most users are looking for are available for free, such as responding to search queries, answering questions, or generating text-based content like email drafts.

Conveniently, Apple Intelligence is going to include a ChatGPT integration, so you'll be able to privately use ChatGPT in lieu of Apple's on-device AI for some tasks. That means if you do get used to using it or purchase a subscription, you'll easily be able to blend that into your Apple Intelligence experience.

If you haven't used ChatGPT before, you can try it out for free on your web browser or in the ChatGPT app on iOS and iPadOS.

2. DeepSeek

DeepSeek is the new kid on the block in the AI world, but right off the bat, it promised performance to rival OpenAI's ChatGPT. While DeepSeek has faced some controversy over that rivalry and claims about how cost-effective its algorithm is, it is still a high-performing AI platform that makes a great alternative to Siri.

DeepSeek can perform many of the same tasks as ChatGPT, but has a few important advantages. First, it's completely free. Since DeepSeek is open-source, anyone can access, use, and modify the algorithm's code. It also means the official DeepSeek app is free to use, with no pricey subscription necessary (at least, not at the time of writing).

It has also proven to deliver more detailed, reliable responses to some types of prompts, but not all (ChatGPT tends to be better at programming questions and DeepSeek may dodge political questions related to China).

So, if you're looking for a free alternative to ChatGPT that's available right now (unlike the Siri update), DeepSeek is a great option. You can try out DeepSeek on your web browser or with the free DeepSeek app on iOS.

3. Google Gemini

Long-time iPhone users may cringe at the idea of replacing Siri with Google's AI assistant, but at least Gemini is currently available.

Google Gemini can answer questions and generate text and images just like ChatGPT and DeepSeek, but it has a distinct advantage due to its integration across Google's apps, including Gmail, Drive, and Docs. If you regularly use Google's other apps and services, having access to Gemini across those platforms can be really convenient, giving it an edge over ChatGPT, DeepSeek, and even Siri.

Unfortunately, Gemini isn't completely free. Most basic tasks are included in the free version of it, but advanced features require a Gemini Advanced subscription. It's $19.99 per month, which is the same as OpenAI's ChatGPT Plus subscription.

You can try out Google Gemini for free on your web browser or with the Google Gemini iOS app.

While there are plenty of other AI apps out there, like those above, some Apple users may still have their hearts set on waiting for the big Siri overhaul. If you're in this boat, it looks like you'll probably have to wait until at least May.

If the rumors about the Siri update getting delayed again are accurate, it will be pushed back to at least iOS 18.5. In years past, iOS 17.5 and iOS 16.5 both came out in mid-May so we can expect a similar release window for iOS 18.5. At the least, we will probably see the new-and-improved Siri before WWDC 2025 in June.

We'll be covering all of the latest news and rumors about the Siri update, Apple Intelligence, and iOS 18, so stay tuned for more details.