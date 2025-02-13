A new version of Apple's most neglected device may have an official release date

Rumors about an imminent product announcement from Apple have reached a boiling point and now we have an official release date.

On Thursday, after rumors about an upcoming product launch bubbled up all week, Apple finally dropped a hint about when to expect its latest device: February 19. While the teaser didn't reveal much about what product is launching next week, one in particular seems highly, highly likely:

The iPhone SE 4.

Apple eyes February 19 for "#AppleLaunch"

On Thursday, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a post on X pointing to February 19 for the launch of a new Apple product. The post doesn't give away much about what exactly is launching, simply reading, "Get ready to meet the newest member of the family. Wednesday, February 19. #AppleLaunch."

Cook might be doing his best to keep this new device under wraps, but it's no secret Apple is gearing up for an iPhone SE 4 launch. Rumors about the new phone have been bubbling up for weeks, with numerous photos of the design leaking on social media. The current iPhone SE is long overdue for an update, too. It was released in March 2022 and still sports the antiquated design from the iPhone 8.

So, it seems highly likely that the "newest member of the family" is an overhauled iPhone SE with a modern design, this time borrowed from the iPhone 14.

What we know about the iPhone SE 4 so far

I can't wait to see what Apple has in store for its February 19 product announcement, but if it is the iPhone SE as we're predicting, we already have a good idea of what to expect.

Current rumors indicate that the iPhone SE 4 will feature a completely overhauled design that finally — finally! — ditches the home button. Leaked images show the new SE sporting a design mostly recycled from the iPhone 14, with a few minor changes (specifically, a different camera arrangement).

That alone is a major upgrade over the current SE, but of course, we're also expecting Apple to refresh the new SE's specs. At the very least, it will have a new processor, which could be the A16, A17, or possibly even the A17 Pro. Apple will also probably bump the iPhone SE 4 up to 8GB of RAM (double what the current model has) to allow it to run Apple Intelligence.

We could also see improvements in battery life and display quality, but we'll have to wait until Apple's official announcement to find out. Luckily, it looks like the wait is almost over! We'll be covering everything Apple unveils next week, so stay tuned for more details and updates.