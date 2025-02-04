DeepSeek vs. ChatGPT: Here's what critics are saying

ChatGPT has long since been the one to beat in the world of AI chatbots, but the competition is heating up.

The newest entrant into the world of ChatGPT competitors is DeepSeek, a surprise startup out of China that has already effectively knocked $600 billion off of Nvidia's valuation.

All that begs the question: what exactly is DeepSeek, and why is it already being billed as a rival to OpeanAI? Here's what early reviewers have to say.

DeepSeek is cheaper than ChatGPT

Mashable says "DeepSeek could dethrone OpenAI's ChatGPT," citing the major price difference as one of the biggest reasons why.

OpenAI has a variety of pricing options for ChatGPT. For the most basic prompts, you can use the free version of ChatGPT, but it's highly limited. Alternatively, OpenAI's paid personal plans include ChatGPT Plus for $20/month and ChatGPT Pro for $200/month.

DeepSeek is completely free to use online via its web portal or on mobile (with both Android and iOS apps available).

When it comes to price per million tokens, DeepSeek also has ChatGPT beat. OpenAI currently charges $7.50 per million tokens for its o1 model, while DeepSeek costs a mere 14 cents per million tokens at its lowest level. This API price model significantly lowers the cost of AI for businesses and developers.

DeepSeek offers better outputs for some tasks

Tom's Guide recently pitted DeepSeek against ChatGPT with a series of prompts, and in almost all seven prompts, DeepSeek offered a better answer. The only task ChatGPT performed better was programming-related request, which prompted the user to edit code if needed, something DeepSeek didn't do.

Of course, AI chatbots can give different answers depending on how exactly you word a prompt, but the general consensus is that DeepSeek offers more reliably thorough responses than ChatGPT.

This actually reproduces as of today. In 5 out of 8 generations, DeepSeekV3 claims to be ChatGPT (v4), while claiming to be DeepSeekV3 only 3 times.Gives you a rough idea of some of their training data distribution. https://t.co/Zk1KUppBQM pic.twitter.com/ptIByn0lcvDecember 27, 2024

However, several users have reported that DeepSeek refers to itself as ChatGPT, including X user Lucas Beyer. In a conversation between TechCrunch and Mike Cook, a research fellow at King’s College London who specializes in AI, he backs up these claims by saying, "Obviously, the model is seeing raw responses from ChatGPT at some point, but it’s not clear where that is."

AP News also points out that DeepSeek answers sensitive questions about China differently than ChatGPT, a concerning comparison that's worth a read.

DeepSeek's decision to be open-source is a winner

Fortune writes, "DeepSeek just flipped the AI script in favor of open-source," and many critics agree. As a result of its highly sought-after, open-source nature, Gizmodo reports that "DeepSeek’s releases have sent shockwaves through the U.S. stock market." The launch of DeepSeek's new model caused dips for Nvidia, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google's parent company), and more, according to Reuters.

Compare DeepSeek's open-source nature to OpenAI's ChatGPT, a model that was originally meant to be open-source. A Redditor points out that OpenAI's company name is misleading, since "OpenAI" implies a company is trying to work towards being open-source, and that's something OpenAI is no longer trying to do.

With DeepSeek in the picture, OpenAI may not be able to continue its closed-source approach much longer.