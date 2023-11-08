How to get the iPhone 15 Pro, Apple TV 4K and Apple One all for FREE
Black Friday 2023 is approaching and Verizon's best holiday deals are now available. So if you're due for an upgrade, it's the most wonderful time of the year to save.
Right now, you can get yourself a free iPhone 15 Pro , free Apple TV 4K (valued at $139) and 6-months of Apple One (valued at $60). The latter of which combines Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Arcade and Apple iCloud in one package. Apple TV 4K delivers a high frame rate 4K HDR with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound.
New and existing Verizon customers save up to $1,000 on the iPhone 15 Pro Series, which means the $999 iPhone 15 Pro is yours free! To claim this offer, you must trade in any old iPhone and open a new line on Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan.
Hands down, this is one of the best early Black Friday phone deals out there.
Today's best iPhone 15 Pro deal
Apple iPhone 15 Pro + Apple TV 4K & 6 months of Apple One
Was: $1,189
Now: $0 @ Verizon
Overview:
Get Apple TV 4K (valued at $130) and 6 months of Apple One (valued at $60) for free when you buy the Titanium iPhone 15 Pro from Verizon.
Features: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (2556 x 1179) touch screen, A17 Pro CPU, 6-core GPU, 480MP camera, USB-C titanium design, Action Button, up to 29 hours of battery life (rated).
Product launched: Sep. 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price ever for the iPhone 15 Pro and the best bundle deal we've seen.
Price comparison: Amazon $0 (no freebies) |AT&T $0 (no freebies) | T-Mobile $0 (no freebies)
Reviews: We gave the iPhone 15 Pro an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award. Featuring a new gorgeous titanium design, new Action Button and powerful performance, the iPhone 15 Pro is one of the best smartphones to own.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a phone that's easy to use and works seamless with Apple devices. The iPhone 15 Pro brings a new A17 Pro processor, premium titanium design, USB-C, and a new Action Button to Apple's pro-level flagship.
Don't buy it if: You prefer the Android mobile platform over iPhone or want an unlocked phone for no-contract for wireless freedom. The Google Pixel 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra are the best alternatives.
