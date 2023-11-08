How to get the iPhone 15 Pro, Apple TV 4K and Apple One all for FREE

Black Friday 2023 is approaching and Verizon's best holiday deals are now available. So if you're due for an upgrade, it's the most wonderful time of the year to save.

Right now, you can get yourself a free iPhone 15 Pro , free Apple TV 4K (valued at $139) and 6-months of Apple One (valued at $60). The latter of which combines Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Arcade and Apple iCloud in one package. Apple TV 4K delivers a high frame rate 4K HDR with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound.

New and existing Verizon customers save up to $1,000 on the iPhone 15 Pro Series, which means the $999 iPhone 15 Pro is yours free! To claim this offer, you must trade in any old iPhone and open a new line on Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan.

Hands down, this is one of the best early Black Friday phone deals out there.

Today's best iPhone 15 Pro deal