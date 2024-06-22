My top 5 gaming deals to snag this weekend
Here are my top 5 gaming deals to shop this weekend
Summer savings are bountiful as we head into the second to last weekend of June. Out of the many leisure activities one can partake in during their downtime, gaming can be an expensive hobby.
Heck, even a casual gamer like myself appreciates a nice price break on gaming gear. That's why I'm excited to share my five best gaming deals to snag this weekend with you.
One standout deal is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Nintendo Switch) for $24.99 ($25 off) at Amazon. This is the lowest price ever for this wildly popular adventure game, released in January. Amazon offers the PS5 and Xbox Series X | Xbox One versions at the same price.
If you're looking for a gaming headset for your setup, this next deal might pique your interest,
Right now, you can get the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 (Dragon Edition) for $159 from SteelSeries. This is the lowest price I've seen for this special edition SteelSeries headset since it was first released back in January in honor of the Chinese Lunar New Year. The speaker plates feature an emblazoned dragon, one of the 12 Chinese zodiac animals, to celebrate 2024, the Year of the Dragon.
When it first launched, they were hard to find in stock, so much so that third-party sellers were selling them on eBay for exorbitant amounts. I'll have to snag one for myself at this tempting low price.
These are just two examples of my recommended gaming deals this weekend. Browse for more savings below.
5 gaming deals to snag this weekend
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown: $49 $24 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Amazon is slashing 50% off Prince of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Since its release in Jan. 2024, it's been getting rave reviews from satisfied Switch owners. I played the demo myself, and it has great action, epic boss battles, and smooth combat reminiscent of God of War. If adventure games are your bag, add it to your collection for an all-time low price.
The PS5 and Xbox Series X | Xbox One versions are on sale for the same price.
Price check: Best Buy $24 | Target $29
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Gaming Headset (Dragon Edition): $199 $159 @ SteelSeries
Lowest price! The special edition Dragon Edition SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Gaming Headset is at its best price yet! When it first launched in January 2024 to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year (the Year of the Dragon, they sold out fast. It was hard to find in stock, and third-party sellers offered them in online marketplaces for exorbitant amounts of money. I'll have to snag this one myself at this tempting low price.
Features: Chinese iconography art, retractable noise-canceling microphone, up to 38 hours of battery life, 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, works with Mac/PC, PS4|PS5, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS
Price check: Best Buy $179(Black colorway)
8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard (Fami Edition): $99 $69 @ Woot
Lowest price! Woot's 20th Anniversary sale knocks $30 off the Fami Edition 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard. Inspired by the classics, it features 87 Keys, dual super programmable buttons, and supports 8BitDo Ultimate Software V2 for custom keyboard mapping.
Features: 87-key layout, Kailh Box Switch V2 white, dye-sub PBT keycaps, Bluetooth, wireless 2.4G or wired USB-C connectivity, power status LED, Windows 10 and later, Android 9
Price check: Amazon $89
Sony PS5 Slim Console (Disc): $499 $449 @ Walmart
Lowest price! Now $50 off, the Sony PS5 Slim console packs powerful components, stunning 4K graphics, backward compatibility, and 1TB of SSD storage. Expect lightning-fast load times thanks to a high-speed SSD and deeper immersion haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D audio.
Lenovo Legion Go: $699 $629 @ Best Buy
Lowest price! Save $70 and enjoy console-level gaming on the fantastic Lenovo Legion Go. One of the best PlayStation Portable alternatives, it supports remote play, Xbox Game Pass, Steam, Epic Games Store, Battle.net, and more. To get you started, it includes three free months of Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming service, which affords you access to more than 100 games.
Features: 8.8-inch QHD (2560 x 1600) 500-nit 144Hz touch screen, AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11
Price check: Lenovo $629
Cheaper alternative: Asus ROG Ally for $549 @ Best Buy
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.