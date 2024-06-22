My top 5 gaming deals to snag this weekend

Summer savings are bountiful as we head into the second to last weekend of June. Out of the many leisure activities one can partake in during their downtime, gaming can be an expensive hobby.

Heck, even a casual gamer like myself appreciates a nice price break on gaming gear. That's why I'm excited to share my five best gaming deals to snag this weekend with you.

One standout deal is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Nintendo Switch) for $24.99 ($25 off) at Amazon. This is the lowest price ever for this wildly popular adventure game, released in January. Amazon offers the PS5 and Xbox Series X | Xbox One versions at the same price.

If you're looking for a gaming headset for your setup, this next deal might pique your interest,

Right now, you can get the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 (Dragon Edition) for $159 from SteelSeries. This is the lowest price I've seen for this special edition SteelSeries headset since it was first released back in January in honor of the Chinese Lunar New Year. The speaker plates feature an emblazoned dragon, one of the 12 Chinese zodiac animals, to celebrate 2024, the Year of the Dragon.

When it first launched, they were hard to find in stock, so much so that third-party sellers were selling them on eBay for exorbitant amounts. I'll have to snag one for myself at this tempting low price.

These are just two examples of my recommended gaming deals this weekend. Browse for more savings below.

5 gaming deals to snag this weekend

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Gaming Headset (Dragon Edition): $199 $159 @ SteelSeries

Lowest price! The special edition Dragon Edition SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Gaming Headset is at its best price yet! When it first launched in January 2024 to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year (the Year of the Dragon, they sold out fast. It was hard to find in stock, and third-party sellers offered them in online marketplaces for exorbitant amounts of money. I'll have to snag this one myself at this tempting low price. Features: Chinese iconography art, retractable noise-canceling microphone, up to 38 hours of battery life, 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, works with Mac/PC, PS4|PS5, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS Price check: Best Buy $179(Black colorway)

8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard (Fami Edition): $99 $69 @ Woot

Lowest price! Woot's 20th Anniversary sale knocks $30 off the Fami Edition 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard. Inspired by the classics, it features 87 Keys, dual super programmable buttons, and supports 8BitDo Ultimate Software V2 for custom keyboard mapping. Features: 87-key layout, Kailh Box Switch V2 white, dye-sub PBT keycaps, Bluetooth, wireless 2.4G or wired USB-C connectivity, power status LED, Windows 10 and later, Android 9 Price check: Amazon $89