MacBook Pro M3 deal — how to save $100 on your preorder right now

The first MacBook Pro M3 deal arrives just in time for Black Friday at Best Buy. For a limited time, My Best Buy Plus members can preorder the 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 for $1499 at Best Buy. That's $100 in savings as it normally costs $1,599. Of course this is the lowest price ever for this just announced MacBook. Since My Best Buy Plus costs $49 per year, the discount covers the cost of your membership. What's more, Member Exclusive Month at Best Buy ends today, so you still have time to receive a free $50 certificate for spending $500 or more.

As an alternative, you can get the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro for $1,899 ($100 off) or 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 Max for $3099 ($100 off). My Best Buy paid memberships start at $49 per year and offer free perks, exclusive discounts, early access to sales like this one, extended return times, protection plans, and more.

Apple's newly announced 14-inch MacBook Pro features an M3 8-core CPU with hard-ware accelerated ray-tracing, 10-core GPU, and supports up to 24GB of unified memory. According to Apple, the new M3 processor and GPU is up to 65 percent faster than its first generation M1 chip. This means you can expect more fluid multitasking, whether you're testing millions of lines of code in Xcode or working with audio tracks in Logic Pro. Powered by the latest macOS Sonoma software, the M3 MacBook Pro has a rated battery life of up to 22 hours.

This is one Black Friday MacBook deal that's particularly worth it since you're getting a nice price break on Apple's most powerful laptop yet!

Today's best Apple MacBook Pro M3 deal

